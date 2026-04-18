The attack reportedly took place on Friday, April 17, right in the heart of the Fela Shrine vicinity, a high-traffic area for Lagos nightlife

Ijoba Danku claimed the assault was not a random robbery but a calculated move by individuals unhappy with his political stance

Despite the intensity of the confrontation, the music boss has reached out to his followers from a hospital bed to provide an update on his current condition

A Lagos-based socialite and music executive, Adepitan Yusuf, aka Ijoba Danku, has narrated a frightening experience after he claimed he was attacked on the streets of Lagos over his political stance.

The entertainment figure made the revelation in a video shared on social media, where he appeared visibly shaken while explaining what transpired.

Ijoba Danku claims the assault was a calculated move by individuals unhappy with his political stance. Photos: Ijoba Danku/Bola Tinubu.

Source: Instagram

According to him, the incident happened on Friday, April 17, around the Fela Shrine area.

Speaking in the video, Ijoba Danku alleged that the assault was connected to his open support for President Bola Tinubu’s second-term ambition.

He explained that the attackers confronted him because of his political views before allegedly launching the attack.

“My name is Ijoba Danku. I was attacked yesterday, Friday, April 17, on the street of Fela shrine, because I was supporting APC and President Bola Tinubu in 2027,” he said.

Despite the incident, the music executive reassured fans that he was receiving treatment and gradually recovering.

“I just want to tell my fans that I am getting treatment already and getting better,” he added.

In the clip, Danku appeared calm but emotional as he addressed supporters.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Ijoba Danku's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@choco_lynda_ stated:

"If them attack you na person go dey talk on your behalf but as of now, you are 21 and strong."

@mitchy.finer shared:

"It’s Democracy Everyone has the right to choose and vote his or her own candidate party but in this case the country is hard and we want change not same current candidate party responsible for our current hardships"

@_mr_chris__01 wrote:

"Tinubu supporter keh? Na once I hide laugh laff because I dey meeting and serious matter dey ground here"

@qwin.dia shared:

"Honestly this shouldn't even be, why would he be attacked like this, atleast if they are going to do something, they should do it well, why is he still breathing"

@emir_________1 noted:

"Everyone has the right to support who Dey want it’s democracy… Abi dis one just want mk seyi Tinubu reach am"

Bola Tinubu is contesting for a second term in 2027. Photo: Bola Tinubu.

Source: Facebook

Danku speaks of fallout with Oristsefemi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Danku has opened a can of worms on his ex-artist, Oristefemi

Oristefemi had earlier said that he provided succour for Burna Boy after the singer had issues with his mother. He added that the Last Last crooner stayed in his house for a while.

Speaking in an interview with reality show star Doyin David on her podcast, Doyin's Corner, Danku said that Burna Boy never stayed with them. According to him, what the singer said was far from the truth.

Source: Legit.ng