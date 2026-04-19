An old interview Nkem Owoh granted to Arise News has resurfaced online, in which he spoke about his late brother

His brother’s life had been taken by the government over an offence that was not punishable by death

His comments generated reactions from fans, who dragged the government for allegedly pardoning terrorists

Nollywood actor Nkem Owoh has recalled how his family lost one of his brothers, Bartholomew Owoh, during the Buhari regime.

The late Owoh was arrested in the 1980s at the age of 26 for attempting to move substances out of the country. He was jailed, although the offence was not punishable by death and was bailable. The offence was also said to have been committed before Buhari assumed power.

Reactions as Nkem Owoh’s old interview on how his brother’s life was taken during Buhari’s regime. Photo credit@nkemowoh/@buhari

Source: Instagram

However, after Buhari came into power through a military coup, a decree was introduced stating that drug-related offences could attract the death penalty by firing squad.

Bartholomew was later among three inmates whose lives were taken publicly by firing squad at Kirikiri Prison, Lagos.

In the recording, the actor said it was a painful time for his family, noting that he was working with the Anambra State Television at that period.

Nkem Owoh shares more on late brother

Speaking further, the veteran said he was deeply hurt by the incident, adding that the decree was applied retroactively by the government.

Nkem Owoh’s Old Interview resurfaces online, drawing attention from fans. Photo credit@nkemowoh

Source: Instagram

According to Nkem Owoh, his brother did not commit the offence during Buhari’s administration but before it. However, the law introduced after the takeover still affected those already convicted.

Fans react to Nkem Owoh’s interview

Reacting, fans criticised the government and the late president, saying lives were taken under his regime, while some offenders were later pardoned.

Others also referenced politicians, alleging selective justice in how laws are applied depending on status or region.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Nkem Owoh's interview

Reacting, fans were emotional after hearing the story about Nkem Owoh's brother. Here are comments below:

@dejionadeko stated:

"This story breaks my heart everytime I hear it. Where is buhari today?"

@thejessboutique shared:

"Yet bandits are granted amnesty."

@lisleelove said:

"Now after gaining the world he’s even in a more shallow grave."

@b_e_w_i_s_3 wrote:

"wow and Nkem spent his life make the world happy, a true King by far the best actor out Nollywood history."

@everestofficial1 commented:

"The same man forgives bandits that kapi many people and put them in Army."

@de_fla5h reacted:

"Where is him now, I thought he's immortal. No matter who you are, death is waiting.. money, positions and power will never save you."

Nkem Owoh announces 70th birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nkem Owoh shared a post about his preparation for his 70th birthday in style to the joy of his fans.

The movie star ushered in the new month of February by excitedly announcing his birthday.

Several social media users reacted to the news as they gushed over the Osuofia In London’s star’s big day.

Source: Legit.ng