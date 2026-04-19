Chelsea and Strasbourg fans staged a joint protest against BlueCo ownership before the Manchester United defeat

The Blues suffered a fourth straight league defeat after losing 1-0 at Stamford Bridge to the Red Devils

Fans are mounting pressure on Chelsea’s hierarchy amid the club’s poor form

Chelsea fans erupted in protest alongside supporters of French sister club RC Strasbourg Alsace ahead of their Premier League clash with Manchester United, voicing growing anger at the BlueCo ownership group following another damaging defeat at Stamford Bridge.

The coordinated demonstration marked a rare show of unity, as frustration over the multi-club ownership model reached a boiling point.

Chelsea fans gathered near Stamford Bridge for another anti-BlueCo protest before the Premier League game against Manchester United. Photo by Glyn Kirk

Source: Getty Images

According to the Tribuna, the protest began outside Stamford Bridge and saw hundreds of supporters march from the Wolfpack Inn toward the stadium.

Fans from both London and France united in opposition to BlueCo, the investment group led by Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali that oversees both Chelsea and Strasbourg.

Blue smoke, flares, and banners filled the streets as chants of “BlueCo out” and “we want our Chelsea back” dominated the atmosphere.

Strasbourg supporters travelled to London specifically for the protest, expressing concern that their club has been reduced to a feeder system under the shared ownership structure.

The protest highlighted growing frustration that extends beyond results, targeting what fans see as a loss of identity at both clubs.

Chelsea’s on-field struggles fuel fan anger

The anger off the pitch was mirrored by another disappointing performance on it. Chelsea suffered a 1-0 defeat to Manchester United, extending their losing streak to four Premier League games without scoring, their worst run in over a century, BBC Sport reports.

Chelsea have now lost their past four Premier League games without scoring after losing 1-0 to Manchester United. Photo by Chris Lee

Source: Getty Images

The result left Chelsea four points adrift of the top five, having played an extra game, and significantly damaged their hopes of Champions League qualification.

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior admitted the Blues now faces a “mountain to climb,” as pressure continues to mount on both players and management.

The defeat also deepened concerns that Chelsea could miss out on key financial and sporting objectives for the season.

Chelsea’s ownership model under increasing scrutiny

The protest has intensified scrutiny of BlueCo’s multi-club ownership approach, which links Chelsea with Strasbourg under one strategic structure.

Critics argue the model has created instability, with constant managerial changes and player movement between clubs disrupting long-term planning.

Fans were particularly angered by the recent reshuffling of staff between Chelsea and Strasbourg, which they believe contributed to unrest among supporters in both countries.

Organiser David Cook described the movement as a warning signal to investors, claiming the current direction is damaging both clubs’ identity and competitiveness.

With financial consequences looming if Chelsea miss out on Champions League qualification, pressure is mounting on the hierarchy to respond.

For many supporters, however, the message is already clear, as they are demanding fundamental change at the top before things worsen further.

Chelsea set unwanted record in Man United defeat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea have now lost four consecutive Premier League matches without scoring for the first time since 1998.

The Blues remain four points behind fifth-placed Liverpool, having played a game more, as their Champions League hopes continue to fade.

Source: Legit.ng