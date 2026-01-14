Four Super Eagles players are one yellow card away from suspension ahead of the AFCON semi-final vs Morocco

The Atlas Lions of Morocco also have three players at risk ahead of the semi-final

Nigeria and Morocco will face off on Wednesday in Rabat for a place in the AFCON final

As the Super Eagles prepare for their blockbuster 2025 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final showdown against hosts Morocco, Nigeria faces a growing concern with player suspension.

Discipline could play a decisive role in Rabat when the Super Eagles lock horns with the hosts, with several key players at risk of getting suspended for the AFCON final.

4 Super Eagles face suspension at the final if they pick up yellow cards in the Morocco semi-final game. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The Super Eagles' quest for a fourth AFCON title has already suffered a setback due to suspension, as captain Wilfred Ndidi is already suspended for the crucial clash versus Morocco after picking up two yellow cards.

According to The Standard, Victor Osimhen is tipped to step up as captain in Ndidi's absence, but Nigeria could lose more players to suspension if the players fail to keep their cool in the Morocco clash.

At least four Super Eagles stars are one yellow card away from missing the next game, either the third-place play-off or the final, if Nigeria advances.

With emotions expected to run high against a hostile home crowd, managing discipline could be just as important as managing the match itself.

Super Eagles stars at risk of suspension

Four Nigerian players are currently at risk of an automatic one-game ban due to yellow card accumulation at the ongoing AFCON in Morocco.

Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has been pivotal in Nigeria’s run to the semi-finals, providing calm leadership at the back and producing crucial saves when needed.

Four Super Eagles players will be suspended for Nigeria's next game should they pick up yellow cards against Morocco. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

A booking for Nigeria’s first-choice goalkeeper against Morocco would rule him out of the next AFCON game.

Defenders Calvin Bassey and midfielder Frank Onyeka also find themselves on the disciplinary edge.

Both players are central to Nigeria’s physical and high-intensity style, which has overwhelmed opponents throughout the tournament.

Winger Moses Simon, whose pace and direct running have been a constant threat down the flanks, completes the list.

Any caution picked up against the Atlas Lions would come at a high cost for Nigeria’s AFCON campaign.

Nigeria are not alone in facing this challenge. Morocco have three players under similar pressure ahead of the semi-final.

Midfielders Bilal El Khannouss and Ismael Saibari, along with forward Soufiane Rahimi, are all one yellow card away from suspension.

With Morocco relying heavily on their attack and midfield control, any absence in the next match could significantly weaken the hosts.

In total, 20 players across the semi-final matches are at risk of missing their next AFCON game if booked.

Besides all that, Nigeria arrive in Rabat with momentum firmly on their side.

As reported by CAF Online, the Super Eagles are the only team at AFCON 2025 to have won all five of their matches so far, scoring freely while remaining defensively solid.

Morocco, meanwhile, remain unbeaten with four wins and a draw, driven by home support and a hunger to win their first AFCON title since 1976.

This semi-final marks the sixth AFCON meeting between Nigeria and Morocco and their first encounter at the tournament in 22 years.

It is also only the second time both countries will face off at AFCON at the semi-final stage.

