A Super Eagles star has suffered another massive injury after the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The Nigerian international played six matches during the 35th edition of the continental tournament, missing one game

The West African giants won five matches and drew two during regulation time, conceding four goals

The Super Eagles have suffered a major setback following the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco after one of their key players sustained an injury.

Nigeria finished third at the tournament after a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Egypt at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca on Saturday, January 18.

A Super Eagles star sustains an injury during the third-place match against Egypt at the 2025 AFCON. Photo by: Franck FIFE / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The three-time AFCON champions settled for the bronze medal despite an impressive run from the group stage through to the knockout rounds.

Nigeria’s bid for a fourth continental title ended in the semifinals, where host nation Morocco edged the Super Eagles 4-2 on penalties after Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi missed their spot kicks.

The Super Eagles’ defence looked shaky during the group stage of the 2025 AFCON, conceding four goals before tightening up to keep clean sheets throughout the knockout rounds against Mozambique (4-0), Algeria (2-0), host nation Morocco (0-0) and Egypt (0-0).

Ajayi ruled out for seven weeks

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi has been ruled out for seven weeks after sustaining an injury during Nigeria’s third-place match against Egypt at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

According to SofaScore, the former West Bromwich Albion defender limped off in the 90+3 minute and was replaced by Chidozie Awaziem.

The 31-year-old scored Nigeria’s opening goal against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania earlier in the tournament, a performance that earned him the Player of the Match award.

Scan results have since confirmed a hamstring injury, his second in three months.

Ajayi had previously been sidelined for six weeks with a similar issue and missed Nigeria’s crucial World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and South Africa in September 2025.

Hull affected by Ajayi’s injury

Nigerian international Semi Ajayi will be sidelined for Hull City as the club continues its push for promotion to the Premier League.

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi is out for seven weeks after the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Photo by: Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

Source: Getty Images

According to Hull Live, the Tigers secured all three points in a 3–0 victory over Preston North End in the Championship on Tuesday, January 20, with goals from Liam Miller, Akin Famewo and Oli McBurnie.

Ajayi had already missed seven Hull City matches due to his involvement at the 2025 AFCON and is now expected to remain out until March after suffering another hamstring setback.

Hull City have also been hit by injury concerns, with Mo Belloumi and Darko Gyabi currently sidelined with long-term injuries.

Cyriel Dessers out of AFCON 2025

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers has left the Super Eagles camp in Morocco due to a thigh problem and will return to his club, Panathinaikos.

Eric Chelle issued an injury update on Dessers after the 3-1 win over Uganda, explaining that the striker will have a scan on a thigh problem and was why he did not feature against the Cranes.

Source: Legit.ng