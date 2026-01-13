Wilfred Ndidi will miss the AFCON semifinal versus Morocco due to suspension despite positive injury recovery

Defender Ryan Alebiosu remains sidelined as Nigeria manages his fitness cautiously

Super Eagles head into the Morocco clash unbeaten and as AFCON 2025’s top scorers

Nigeria’s preparations for their crucial Africa Cup of Nations semi-final clash against Morocco have been dealt a setback, with two Super Eagles players set to miss Wednesday’s encounter in Rabat.

Captain Wilfred Ndidi and defender Ryan Alebiosu both trained away from the main squad during the team’s final training session on Tuesday, raising concerns ahead of one of the biggest matches of the tournament.

Ndidi ruled out with suspension

Wilfred Ndidi was present on the training pitch but was limited to light individual exercises as he continues recovery from a hamstring strain picked up in the previous round.

While the Super Eagles captain has shown encouraging signs and the injury is no longer considered serious, Ndidi will not be available for selection against Morocco due to accumulated yellow cards.

His suspension comes as a significant blow to Nigeria, given his leadership role and importance in shielding the defence.

The former Leicester City man has been a key figure in Nigeria’s dominant AFCON 2025 run, helping control midfield battles and setting the tempo in games.

Ndidi’s absence will force head coach Eric Chelle to rethink his midfield setup against a dangerous Moroccan side, with Raphael Onyedika tipped to start for Nigeria.

Alebiosu yet to recover from injury

Ryan Alebiosu also trained separately from the rest of the Super Eagles squad as he continues a carefully structured rehabilitation programme.

The defender has been making steady progress, with the medical team monitoring his workload closely to avoid any setbacks.

Although there is optimism surrounding his long-term fitness, Alebiosu is not expected to be risked for the semifinal as Nigeria prioritises his full recovery.

The technical crew’s cautious approach highlights the physical demands of the tournament, with Nigeria having played five high-intensity matches in a short space of time.

Super Eagles still confident ahead of Morocco clash

Despite the setbacks, the Super Eagles remain confident as they prepare to face tournament hosts Morocco with a place in the final on the line.

According to CAF Online, Nigeria have been the standout team at AFCON 2025 so far, finishing top of Group C with a perfect record before thrashing Mozambique 4-0 in the last eight and defeating Algeria 2-0 in the quarter-finals.

The Super Eagles are the only semi-finalists to have won all five of their matches and currently boast the tournament’s best attacking record, scoring 14 goals without losing a game, Al Jazeera reports.

Historically, Nigeria have also been consistent performers at AFCON, reaching the semi-finals 17 times in the last 20 tournaments they have qualified for.

That pedigree will be crucial as they take on a Moroccan side backed by home support.

Wednesday’s clash will decide who advances to Sunday’s final, where either Senegal or Egypt await, as Nigeria continue their quest for a fourth AFCON title.

