Morocco coach Walid Regragui has fashioned out plans to stop the duo of Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman

The Atlas Lions face a stern test against Nigeria in the semifinal of the 2025 AFCON in Rabat later today

The duo of Osimhen and Ademola have scored a total of seven at the 35th edition of the continental tournament

Morocco head coach Walid Regragui has revealed plans to stop Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semifinal clash later today, January 14.

The Atlas Lions have been one of the most defensively solid teams at the 35th edition of the continental tournament.

The one-time AFCON champions have conceded just one goal so far, against Mali in the group stage, while scoring seven goals in the competition. Nigeria have scored 14 goals and conceded four.

Algeria coach Walid Regragui plans to stop Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman during the 2025 AFCON semifinal against Nigeria. Photo by: Paul ELLIS / AFP.

In the quarterfinals, Morocco defeated the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 2-0, while the Super Eagles of Nigeria also secured a 2-0 victory over Algeria.

Regragui plans to stop Osimhen and Lookman

Morocco head coach Walid Regragui has selected Adam Masina to neutralise Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semifinal.

According to BSN, the 50-year-old tactician has tasked the Torino defender with ensuring Osimhen and Lookman do not add to their goal tallies, as Morocco aim to block Nigeria’s path to the final.

The former Wydad AC coach has been preparing Masina for the role since the semifinal pairing was confirmed following Nigeria’s quarterfinal victory over Algeria.

Regragui noted that Masina has previously faced Osimhen during his time at Napoli, when the striker finished as Serie A top scorer, and is also familiar with Lookman, who currently plays for Atalanta.

Masina sat on the bench against Comoros and Mali in the group stages, before finding his way to the starting XI against Zambia.

The 32-year-old impressed coach Regragui, as he was rewarded with a starting role against Tanzania (Round of 16) and Cameroon (quarterfinal), per Sofa Score.

Atlas Lions defender Adam Masina during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations match between Zambia and Morocco in Rabat, Morocco. Photo by: Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images.

Victor Osimhen has scored four goals and provided two assists at the 2025 AFCON, while Ademola Lookman has netted three goals and recorded four assists.

Meanwhile, Morocco coach Walid Regragui has singled out Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Alex Iwobi ahead of their clash. Regragui said:

"Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi's absence will help us, but when you have Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Alex Iwobi when you see their bench."

Walid Regragui confirmed that Azzedine Ounahi will miss the crucial match against Nigeria due to an injury, per Morocco World News.

Regragui claimed that the midfielder continues his recovery from a calf injury, but centre-back Romain Saiss is back in contention to start.

