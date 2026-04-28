Uzor Arukwe stated that despite his fame and constant appearances on screen, his father has historically refused to acknowledge his acting

The actor explained how his mother was caught between supporting her son and respecting her husband’s stern views

He opened up about the emotional distance created when his creative ambitions clashed with his father’s rigid expectations

Nollywood actor Uzor Arukwe has opened up about the emotional struggle he faced at home after choosing acting as a career, revealing that his family’s acceptance did not come easily.

The talented screen star made the disclosure during a conversation with media personality Chude Jideonwo.

He reflected on the early days of his journey and the resistance he encountered from his parents.

Uzor Arukwe says that despite his fame, his father has historically refused to acknowledge his acting. Photos: Uzor Arukwe.

Source: Instagram

Despite his growing success in Nollywood, Arukwe disclosed that his father remained unconvinced that acting was a legitimate profession.

Speaking, the actor revealed that his father had heard about his work but deliberately chose not to acknowledge it.

According to him, the situation created an emotional gap, especially as he tried to balance his passion with family expectations.

“My father doesn’t know that I’m an actor; he has heard, but he doesn’t want to believe,” he said.

The actor also revealed that his mother’s initial reaction mirrored his father’s stance, largely because she respected her husband’s opinion.

He explained that this made the situation even more difficult, as he had hoped for at least one parent to openly support his dreams.

“My mum was slow to adapt because of her husband but she later came around,” he added.

Over time, however, Arukwe’s consistency and visible growth in the industry reportedly softened her position. As his name became more recognised and his roles more prominent, she gradually began to accept his decision.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Uzor Arukwe's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@StephenBro4794 stated:

"Actors i believe are really strong people. They scenes they partake in most times can break a normal home"

@d1_codes noted:

"It's just one of those things. A really good actor from a background where the profession is not welcome. If anything, you have made a name for yourself and he would be proud of that"

@Ninapresh noted:

"Chaiii and here you are making a name for yourself and for them too, that is why sometimes you just have to think out of the box and do what makes you happy no matter what , don’t worry they’ll come around"

@minugirl49268 shared:

"This is actually quite touching Uzor Arukwe sharing this shows how personal journeys aren’t always immediately accepted, even by family. Sometimes belief takes time, especially when expectations and reality don’t align,but growth eventually speaks for itself."

Uzor Arukwe says his mother was caught between supporting him and respecting her husband’s stern views. Photo: Uzor Arukwe.

Source: Instagram

Uzor Arukwe reacts to Bambam's marital saga

Legit.ng also reported that Uzor Arukwe trended amid the marital tension surrounding one of his colleagues, Bambam, and her husband, Teddy A.

In a post on X, a user identified as Naughti Awol advised Arukwe to stop partnering with Bambam because of her marital saga.

Reacting, the actor slammed the X user, stating that he could never be him. Fans of the movie star applauded his response.

Source: Legit.ng