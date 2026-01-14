Morocco national team head coach Walid Regragui has singled out three Super Eagles stars who could trouble his team

Regragui admitted this during the press conference ahead of the crucial semi-final match against Nigeria on Wednesday

The Atlas Lions face a stern test against the Super Eagles in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Rabat

Morocco national team head coach Walid Regragui has admitted that three Super Eagles stars could trouble his team in the semi-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Atlas Lions face their most difficult match so far at the tournament when they take on Nigeria on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

Walid Regragui names 3 Super Eagles stars Morocco is worried about. Photo by Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Morocco and Nigeria made it to the last four of the ongoing AFCON 2025 after beating Cameroon and Algeria respectively in the quarter-final.

As noted by CAF, Nigeria has won all five matches so far at the tournament, while the host has won four and drawn their second group stage match against the Eagles of Mali.

The Super Eagles have the best attack, with 14 goals scored, while the Atlas Lions have the best defence with one goal conceded, making the match a cracker in waiting.

Regragui scared of three Nigerian players

Walid Regragui, during his pre-match conference, singled out three Super Eagles stars who could cause his team problems, and admitted relief that the suspended Wilfred Ndidi won't play.

“Ndidi's absence will help us, but when you have Osimhen, Lookman, and Iwobi, and when you see their bench…” Regragui said at the pre-match conference.

Victor Osimhen has four goals and two assists, Ademola Lookman has three goals and five assists, while Alex Iwobi has been Nigeria's midfield general at this tournament.

As noted by NFF, the Fulham midfielder made 36 line-breaking passes in the knockout stage so far, 22 against Mozambique and 14 against Algeria.

Walid Regragui identifies Alex Iwobi as one of Super Eagles key players. Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle hinted that he could change his tactical approach of possession-based football to counter-attacking football to exploit Morocco's weakness and also help his players manage fatigue, but Regragui is not falling for it and wants his team to be fully focused.

“They might change their plan, although I consider that unlikely. We need to concentrate and win our duels, and not retreat like we did against Cameroon, because they could punish us,” he added.

“In the second half, we need to raise our level so as not to let Nigeria breathe and get back into the game or maintain their technical strength.”

Nigeria hit Algeria in the second half with two goals, but dominated the Desert Foxes throughout the 90 minutes, limiting them to zero shots on target.

The same fate could await Morocco as NFF warns the host that they face the exit door when they take on the Super Eagles in the semi-final.

Ounahi to miss Nigeria clash

Legit.ng previously reported that Walid Regragui confirmed that Azzedine Ounahi will miss the crucial match against Nigeria due to an injury.

Regragui claimed that the midfielder continues his recovery from a calf injury, but centre-back Romain Saiss is back in contention to start.

