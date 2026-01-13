Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane has spoken after his side's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal loss to Nigeria

The son of 1998 World Cup winner Zinedine Zidane was involved in the full-time brawl against the Super Eagles

The former Real Madrid star conceded his two goals against Nigeria, as the Desert Foxes were eliminated from the tournament

Son of Zinedine Zidane, Luca has released a powerful statement following Algeria's 2-0 loss to Nigeria in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco on Saturday, January 10.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria prevailed over the Desert Foxes, thanks to second-half goals from deadly strike duo Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams.

For the first time in the tournament, Zidane conceded two goals after keeping three clean sheets against Sudan (3-0), Burkina Faso (1-0), and DR Congo (1-0), per Sofa Score.

Desert Foxes goalkeeper Luca Zidane during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal match between Algeria and Nigeria in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026. Photo by: Paul ELLIS / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Granada goalkeeper was humiliated by Akor Adams in the 57th minute as he got dribbled in the full glare of his father.

After the encounter, Luca Zidane was heavily involved in the confrontation that broke out between players of the Super Eagles and the Algerian national team, per talkSPORT.

The 27-year-old Granada goalkeeper clashed with Nigeria midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru as emotions boiled over following Algeria’s elimination.

Zidane could be facing disciplinary action from the Confederation of African Football after his involvement in a post-match brawl.

Zidane issues statement

Luca Zidane has expressed huge disappointment over the elimination of Algeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

In a viral post on Instagram, the Desert Foxes goalkeeper said he feels good wearing the jersey of the national team as they prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 27-year-old applauded the fans for their support throughout the tournament. He wrote:

"The CAN stops here. The disappointment is huge, but deep down inside me, there's something more stronger, of pride.

"The pride of experiencing my first Africa Cup of Nations. The pride of wearing this shirt, the one from Algeria, the country of my grandparents.

"This elimination hurts, but it doesn't stop us.

"Algeria is still rising. Thank you to all our people for the strength you have given us. You have been our most beautiful weapon during this CAN."

Luca Zidane and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal match between Algeria and Nigeria in Marrakesh on January 10, 2026. Photo by: Paul ELLIS / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Fans react

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans following the statement of Luca Zidane. Read them below:

sofi96n said:

"We won a goalkeeper and thank God, it's still good 🇩🇿❤️."

vincent_ol06 wrote:

"Bravo is just the beginning of a long adventure after the difficulty the ease ☝🏻 @luca 💪🏻."

myriamhcn_ said:

"Great message Hon. But this final match has unfortunately highlighted some gaps in airplay and decision-making. Correct professional level, but not yet as demanding/intense competition as the CAN. Thanks for bringing your dad back to the stands."

Belghali speaks on AFCON quarterfinal incident

Legit.ng earlier reported that Algeria defender Rafik Belghali has denied insinuations that he tried to attack Senegalese referee Issa Sy after the quarter-final match.

The 23-year-old explained that he had approached the referee for a harmful handshake, which was rejected on the pitch.

Source: Legit.ng