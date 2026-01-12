Rafik Belghali has reacted to the incident involving referee Issa Sy and the Algerian team at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Desert Foxes suffered a 2–0 defeat to Nigeria in the quarterfinals of the continental tournament on Saturday, January 10.

Algerian players confronted the referee and chased him toward the tunnel after the final whistle, sparking controversy

Algeria star Rafik Belghali has issued a powerful statement following the incident involving Senegalese referee Issa Sy at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The Desert Foxes risk CAF sanctions after confronting the referee following their 2-0 loss to Nigeria at the Grand Stade de Marrakech on Saturday, January 10, per Al Jazeera.

The two-time AFCON champions chased the referee and other match officials toward the tunnel after the final whistle and had to be restrained.

Rafik Belghali and Ademola Lookman during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal match between Algeria and Nigeria at Marrakesh in Morocco.

Hellas Verona defender Rafik Belghali was caught on camera attempting to vent his frustration at Sy but was prevented by stadium security.

The Algerian players believe they should have been awarded a penalty in the first half after Semi Ajayi was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the penalty area.

What did Belghali say

Algeria defender Rafik Belghali has denied insinuations that he tried to attack Senegalese referee Issa Sy after the quarterfinal match.

In a post on X, the 23-year-old explained that he had approached the referee for a harmful handshake which was rejected on the pitch. The former PSV star said:

"I've seen the video circulating after the match and understand how it can be perceived without full context.

"After the final whistle, I approached the referee to shake his hand. His reaction surprised me, and in the heat of the moment, I followed him briefly to ask why.

"There was no aggression or intent to confront."

Rafik Belghali and Adams Akor during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal match between Algeria and Nigeria in Morocco.

Belghali apologised for escalating the whole situation with the referees after the AFCON match.

He promised to exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship both at the country and club level with discipline. He said:

"However, I take responsibility for allowing the situation to continue longer than it should have in an emotional moment after an intense match.

"I respect match officials and the game, and I’m focused on continuing to grow as a professional and representing my club and country with responsibility and discipline."

Rafik Belghali featured in five matches at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, failing to score a goal and receiving a yellow card against DR Congo in the Round of 16, per Sofa Score.

Fans react

@Cybereagles said:

"The referee picked up your sarcasm the same way we picked it up. You whinned from whistle to whistle, and at the end, instead of looking at your individual and team performance, you descended on the referee. Good move though... it distracted the fans from attacking you guys."

@shigenghe1 wrote:

"You a sore looser mate ! You guys abuse him all throughout the game and u expect an handshake. He knew your handshake is fake that’s why he ignored you . Act like a sportsman , you guys played like nursery school children."

@BluEyeJyde added:

"It's almost as if it's sacrilegious for them to lose to Nigeria, a better team.

"It's you don't win before a match, you win or lose after the final whistle is blown and by the looks of the stats in that match, Algeria met a far better team."

Why we lost to Nigeria - Mahrez

Legit.ng earlier reported that Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez admitted that Nigeria were a better side when both teams clashed in the quarter-final of the 2025 AFCON.

The Al-Ahli star insisted that the referee Issa Sy was not perfect in exercising his duties during the tense match.

