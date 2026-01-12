Luka Zidane could be punished for his involvement in the full-time brawl after Algeria’s defeat to Nigeria

CAF has opened an investigation and condemns the post-match misconduct of the Algerian players

Zidane’s son could face disciplinary punishment if found guilty by the African football body

Luka Zidane could be facing disciplinary action after his involvement in a post-match brawl that followed Algeria’s quarter-final defeat to Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The incident, which erupted at full time in Marrakech, has now drawn the attention of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Luka Zidane could be punished by CAF for his role in the brawl that occurred after Nigeria defeated Algeria 2-0 at AFCON 2025. Photo by Paul Ellis

Source: Getty Images

Algeria were knocked out of the tournament after a 2-0 loss to the Super Eagles, with goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams sealing Nigeria’s place in the semi-finals against hosts Morocco.

What should have been a routine end to the contest, however, descended into a massive brawl moments after the final whistle.

Zidane’s son sparks brawl after defeat

Zinedine Zidane’s son Luca was heavily involved in the confrontation that broke out between player of the Super Eagles and the Algerian national team.

According to talkSPORT, the 27-year-old Granada goalkeeper clashed with Nigeria midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru as emotions boiled over following Algeria’s elimination.

Luca was right at the centre of Algeria’s brawl, as a heated verbal exchange with Lazio midfielder Dele-Bashiru quickly came to a head in a shoving match which saw players and staff from both sides get involved in the physical altercation.

Zidane’s son was also seen arguing with Club Brugge’s Raphael Onyedika as Nigeria players came to drag Dele-Bashiru from the scene.

Several Super Eagles players stepped in to defuse the situation as tempers flared among the Algerian contingent.

The ugly scenes marked a sour end to Algeria’s AFCON campaign, with the Desert Foxes unable to contain their frustration after falling short against a dominant Nigerian side.

CAF condemns unruly behaviour

In response to the incidents, CAF has released a strong statement condemning the behaviour of players and officials involved in the post-match disorder.

According to CAF Online, the African football governing body confirmed it has opened an investigation and gathered evidence related to the chaos that followed the game.

“CAF has collected recent match reports and video evidence indicating potentially unacceptable behaviour from some players and officials and has opened an investigation into match incidents during the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 quarter-final fixtures between Cameroon and Morocco, as well as Algeria and Nigeria.

“CAF has referred the matters to the Disciplinary Board for investigation and has called for appropriate action to be taken if the identified persons were to be found guilty of any wrongdoing.

“CAF strongly condemns any inappropriate behaviour which occurs during matches, especially those targeting the refereeing team or match organizers. Appropriate actions will be sought against anyone whose behaviour is not consistent with professional conduct at CAF events.”

The statement signals that sanctions could follow once the disciplinary process is concluded.

Luka Zidane faces possible sanctions

If found guilty, Luka could be punished by CAF for his role in the altercation involving Super Eagles players.

Luka Zidane had kept three clean sheets for Algeria before the match against Nigeria. Photo by Paul Ellis

Source: Getty Images

The goalkeeper had enjoyed a solid tournament prior to the incident, keeping three clean sheets for Algeria.

Zidane switched nationality earlier this year, from the France of his legend father Zinedine to become an Algeria international.

Making his debut in October 2025, French-born Luca was named in their squad for AFCON shortly after.

Algeria submits petition to CAF

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Algeria Football Federation (FAF) has confirmed it has submitted an official petition to CAF and FIFA after their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations elimination.

Algeria had a penalty appeal in the first half after Semi Ajayi was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box when the score was 0-0, but referee Issa Sy waved it off.

