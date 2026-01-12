Algeria head coach Vladimir Petkovic has spoken after his side's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final loss to Nigeria

Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams scored within 10 second-half minutes to eliminate the Desert Foxes from AFCON 2025

The Algeria Football Federation chose to retain the Bosnian manager in his position ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Algeria's head coach, Vladimir Petkovic, has shared his thoughts after his team’s loss to Nigeria in the quarter-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on January 10, 2026, at Grande Stade de Marrakech.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria prevailed over the Desert Foxes, thanks to second-half goals from deadly strike duo Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams.

Akor Adams and Victor Osimhen score to help Nigeria eliminate Algeria from AFCON 2025. Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP.

Nigeria progressed to the semi-final of the competition, where they will face the host nation, the Atlas Lions of Morocco, who defeated Cameroon in the quarter-final.

Petkovic reacts to Algeria's loss

The NFF’s official match report echoes the voice of the fans that Nigeria outclassed Algeria in one of the most dominant performances at AFCON 2025.

Algeria's head coach, Vladimir Petkovic, did not sound politically correct, but was brutally honest that the Super Eagles deserved the victory as the better side.

“I congratulate the Nigerian team, who deserved to win the match. The opponent played better than us. We couldn’t get into the game properly; we had to stay focused,” he told CAF Online.

The Bosnian admitted that his team missed a lot of details, failed in their objectives because Nigeria, which was strong, prevented them from doing so.

“The Nigerian team showed the individual skills they possess, and physically, we were behind. We tried to come back in the second half, but we couldn’t reach the level we wanted in attack,” he said.

Petkovic acknowledged that his players were hit emotionally and psychologically, hence their reactions after the match, but they must focus on the upcoming competitions.

“Our players are disappointed and devastated after the match. They performed well in this tournament. Now the competition is over, and another tournament is coming. We must keep our heads high after this exit,” he concluded.

Vladimir Petkovic speaks after Algeria's AFCON 2025 loss to Nigeria. Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP.

The manager’s comments are a different voice from the raging war in the Algerian camp over referee Issa Sy’s officiating, which led to confrontations after the match.

CAF has launched an official investigation into the incident of confronting the referee and clashes between Algerian and Nigerian players after the match.

Amid all the controversies, the Algeria Football Federation retained its confidence in the managerial leadership of Petkovic despite the last-eight elimination.

Petkovic has been in charge since February 2024 and helped Les Fennecs qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a 12-year absence, and reached the knockout stage at AFCON after two consecutive group stage exits.

Algeria FF files official petition

Legit.ng reported that the Algerian FF filed an official petition to CAF and FIFA over the conduct of referee Issa Sy after their loss to Nigeria.

FAF claimed that some of the referee's decisions questioned the integrity of African football refereeing and wants a full investigation into the match.

