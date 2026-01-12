The Algeria Football Federation (FAF) has confirmed that it had submitted a petition to CAF and FIFA

FAF is protesting against the officiating of their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final loss to Nigeria

Les Fennecs had a penalty appeal waved by referee Issa Sy, prompting confrontations after the match

The Super Nigeria defeated the Desert Foxes of Algeria 2-0, thanks to goals from deadly strike duo Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams on January 10, 2026.

Algeria had a penalty appeal in the first half after Semi Ajayi was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box when the score was 0-0, but referee Issa Sy waved it off.

Sy denied Algeria the penalty correctly. According to IFAB rules, it is not a handball offence if the ball hits other parts of the player’s body before their arms, as in the case of Ajayi.

The incident descended into chaos after the match as Algerian players confronted the referee on the pitch, and even followed him into the tunnel.

Algeria submits petition to FIFA, CAF

The Algeria Football Federation (FAF) published a statement on its official website, confirming it had submitted an official petition to CAF and FIFA after the incidents against Nigeria.

FAF disputed some of the official Issa Sy’s decision and asked the African and world football governing bodies for a full review of the match.

“The Algerian Football Federation cannot, however, remain silent on the refereeing performance observed during the last match, which has raised numerous questions and caused profound incomprehension,” the statement reads.

“Certain decisions have damaged the credibility of African refereeing and do nothing to enhance the value of continental football on the international stage.

“To this end, the FAF has officially contacted the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) by filing a formal complaint, accompanied by a request for an investigation, so that the facts can be fully investigated and appropriate measures taken in accordance with the regulations in force.”

The statement sparked reactions from Nigerians who claimed that the Algerians should have focused on their performance rather than speaking about the official.

@ahindehezekiah wrote:

“We outplayed them completely. They had zero shots on target, and their midfield was porous. They are trying to use reverse psychology so as for their team not to get penalised for their unruly behaviour after the match.”

@BabaD_historian wrote:

“Algerians are crazy, they were outclassed in every aspect, no shot on target, they are here blaming the referee. Tell them to invest in football; violence won't help them to win trophies.”

@Imranything wrote:

“They should submit a formal complaint to their attackers for getting 0 shots on goal.”

The federation also applauded the support of their fans, and urged them for more in five months' time at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

CAF opens official investigation

Legit.ng reported that CAF launched an official investigation into the incident after Nigeria’s 2-0 win over Algeria in the quarter-final of AFCON 2025.

The African football governing body confirmed that it had received the official match report and evidence about the violent acts after the match.

