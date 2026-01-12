The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has published a statement acknowledging the scenes after Algeria vs Nigeria

Nigeria defeated Algeria 2-0 in the quarter-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations at Grande Stade de Marrakech on Saturday

There was a melee between the two sets of players, Algerian players and the referee, and some journalists in the mixed zone

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that it has launched an official investigation into the scenes after Algeria vs Nigeria.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated the Desert Foxes of Algeria 2-0 at Grande Stade de Marrakech on Saturday, January 10, 2026, in the quarter-final of AFCON 2025.

Raphael Onyedika and Luca Zidane clash after Nigeria's 2-0 win over Algeria. Photo by Paul Ellis/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by NFF, Victor Osimhen scored the opening goal for Nigeria in the 47th minute, before assisting Akor Adams for the second goal 10 minutes later.

There were reports of violent scenes after the match, after both sets of players clashed on the pitch, particularly with goalkeeper Luca Zidane going on a rampage.

A video emerged online showing the Algerian players confronting Senegalese referee Issa Sy in the tunnel, registering their displeasure over his officiating.

Algerian journalists also created a scene in that mixed zone after the match, leading to the arrest of two videographers and the questioning of others by Moroccan police.

CAF opens investigation into Algeria vs Nigeria

CAF published a statement on its website acknowledging that it has received a full report and video evidence of the scenes after the Algeria vs Nigeria clash.

The statement also acknowledged scenes from the Morocco vs Cameroon match, in which the West African country was aggrieved over the officiating.

“CAF has referred the matters to the Disciplinary Board for investigation and has called for appropriate action to be taken if the identified persons were to be found guilty of any wrongdoing,” the statement reads.

“CAF strongly condemns any inappropriate behaviour which occurs during matches, especially those targeting the refereeing team or match organisers.

“Appropriate actions will be sought against anyone whose behaviour is not consistent with professional conduct at CAF events.”

Cameroon and Algeria, both of whom were eliminated from the competition, will have the biggest questions to answer after the scenes created by their players and some officials.

Algerian players confront referee Issa Sy after losing to Nigeria. Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The tournament continues with the two semi-final matches scheduled for Wednesday, January 14, 2026, in two stadiums at Rabat and Tanger.

The Pharaohs of Egypt will take on the Teranga Lions of Senegal in the first semi-final in Tanger at 5 pm, in a repeat of the 2021 final, which Senegal won.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will clash with the Atlas Lions of Morocco in Rabat at 8 pm, hoping to reach their consecutive AFCON finals.

The final match is scheduled for the 70,000-capacity Complexe Sportif de Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat, on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

Algeria submits petition to CAF

Legit.ng previously reported that Algeria submitted an official petition to CAF over the officiating of their 2-0 loss to the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Les Fennecs were displeased at Issa Sy waving off a penalty appeal when the score was 0-0 and his ‘unprofessional’ attitude towards their players at full-time.

Source: Legit.ng