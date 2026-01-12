A Nigerian man made a strong prediction about the outcome of the scheduled match between Nigeria, which got many fans talking, as people shared mixed feelings

After Nigeria’s big win, supporters reacted online with confidence, worry, and excitement ahead of the coming game

The discussion shows how football brings emotions together, with fans closely following Nigeria’s progress

A Nigerian man has predicted the outcome of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 in Morocco following Nigeria’s emphatic victory over Algeria in the quarterfinals last Sunday.

Recall that the Algerian team, Desert Foxes lost 2-0 to Nigeria’s Super Eagles in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, January 10. According to the man identified as Celebassey on X, Nigeria is set to lift the trophy.

Man predicts AFCON 2025 semifinals outcome. Phoyo for illustration purposes. Image Credits, @CAF_Online, Getty Images/andresr

Source: Twitter

“Nigeria is Winning by 3 goals to 1 Nigeria 3 Morocco 1,” he wrote.

His post was in reaction to another prediction by Mrbankstips, who had earlier listed Nigeria’s projected results. In his post. He said

“Nigeria 3-2 Tunisia

Nigeria 2-0 Algeria

Nigeria vs Morocco. Hat trick?”

Mrbankstips gained one hundred and four thousand views at the time of filing this report.

Super Eagles celebrate a stunning victory against Algeria in AFCON 2025 quarterfinals. Image Credits: @CAF_Online

Source: Twitter

Nigerians predict semifinals outcome in AFCON

The prediction sparked reactions from other football fans online.

See the full post below:

@Inv3tro wrote,

“Na revenge time be dis. All dis North Africa countries must collect. D only problem I get with our team na chances wey we no dey use well. Algeria 4 collect like 5 today. I hope e no go hurt us against Morocco.”

@Pope_gift11 also shared confidence in the Super Eagles ahead of the semi-finals saying,

“We have been having it easy with the Arab countries and Morocco won't be exempted. Infact referee can't save them from our hands.”

Makuachukwu noted Nigeria’s progress in the tournament, writing,

“Nigeria have knockout two north African teams in this competition and the next north African team is the host nation, arguably one of the best footballing nations in Africa currently.”

StephenAmaruler added that the tournament was a crucial one for palyers on the continent sho may have missed bringing home the world cup.

“This match is a make or mare to the World Cup miss consolation.”

Another user commented,

“Boss I think I need to moved close to someone like you for enlightenment. I have the gift of picking lone games but I do have either cut one or cut 2, maybe with your edit it can be something.”

Man predicts quarterfinals out

Similarly, Legit.ng reported that a man who accurately predicted Nigeria vs Algeria's AFCON quarterfinal clash claims he has foreseen what would happen in the semi-finals.

As he predicted, the Desert Foxes lost 2-0 to the Super Eagles in their clash at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, January 10.

The man's prediction got people talking, as many took to the comments section to ask him to also see outcomes of their personal lives.

Source: Legit.ng