Nigeria cruised past Algeria with a 2–0 victory to book a place in the semifinals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Desert Foxes captain Riyad Mahrez has explained why the Super Eagles emerged victorious in the encounter

Algeria had been unbeaten in four matches before their exit, conceding two goals for the first time in the tournament

Riyad Mahrez has shared insights into how Algeria lost 2-0 to Nigeria in the quarter-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco on Saturday, January 10.

The Desert Foxes were knocked out of the 35th edition of the tournament by the Super Eagles, despite finishing the group stage with a 100% record.

Riyad Mahrez and Semi Ajayi vie during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal match between Algeria and Nigeria in Marrakesh. Photo by: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Algeria conceded two second-half goals from Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen and Sevilla striker Akor Adams, while goalkeeper Luca Zidane failed to keep a clean sheet in the competition, per BBC.

The Desert Foxes were hoping to claim their third AFCON title, having last lifted the trophy in 2019 after defeating the Super Eagles 2-1 in the semifinal, per ESPN.

Why we lost to Nigeria - Mahrez

Former Manchester City striker Riyad Mahrez admitted that Nigeria were a better side when both teams clashed in the quarterfinal of the 2025 AFCON.

In a viral video on X, the Al-Ahli star insisted that the referee Issa Sy was not perfect in exercising his duties during the tense match.

The 34-year-old revealed that Nigeria stands a better chance of lifting the title due to the quality of players paraded in the tournament. He said:

"I think the better team won the match. I think the referee was not perfect but it is not his fault that we lost. You know but we still have to mention it but it is football.

"Maybe this will be the time for Nigeria to win; they have a good generation. But sometimes we can have a good generation, and you don't win, it is really difficult to win, but I know they have a good chance."

My last AFON - Mahrez

Four-time Premier League winner Riyad Mahrez has officially announced his retirement from international football.

Bruno Onyemaechi and Riyad Mahrez during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal match between Algeria and Nigeria in Marrakesh, Morocco. Photo by: Paul ELLIS / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The former CAF Player of the Year expressed happiness in representing his country at six different Africa Cup of Nations. He said:

"This is my final Africa Cup of Nations for sure; I won't be playing another AFCON after six African Cups, more than 20 games.

"I am happy that I brought one big star for my country, and it is football; sometimes you win and sometimes you lose."

Algeria players attack referee

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Algerian national team players risk CAF sanction after confronting the match official after their 2-0 loss to Nigeria.

Algerian players chased the Senegalese match official Issa Sy down the tunnel after the match, and had to be restrained. The players felt cheated after Sy waved off a penalty appeal in the first half after the ball bounced off Semi Ajayi’s thigh before touching his arm.

Source: Legit.ng