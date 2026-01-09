Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has expressed optimism ahead of Saturday's crucial encounter

Nigeria will battle Algeria in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The West African giants are aiming their fourth continental trophy in 13 years, after missing the 2026 World Cup

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has revealed Nigeria’s strategy ahead of their quarterfinal clash with Algeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco on Saturday, January 10.

Both Nigeria and the Desert Foxes went unbeaten in the group stage, each recording three wins from three matches.

In the Round of 16, the Super Eagles thrashed Mozambique’s Mambas 4-0, while Algeria edged past DR Congo with a 1–0 victory.

Moses Simon during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Round Of 16 match between Nigeria and Mozambique at Fez Stadium on January 5, 2026 in Fez, Morocco. Photo by: Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi.

Source: Getty Images

The winner between Nigeria and Algeria will take on either the AFCON hosts, Morocco or Cameroon in the semifinal, according to GOAL.

Simon shares plan vs Algeria

Paris FC winger Moses Simon has said the Super Eagles will not be seeking revenge against Algeria in their AFCON quarterfinal clash.

In a viral video shared on X, the former Nantes star explained that the team has continued to improve with each match, a progression reflected in their recent scorelines.

The 30-year-old added that Nigeria has the potential to dominate North African opposition, pointing to their group-stage victory over Tunisia as evidence. He said:

“First and foremost, I will say that we don't have anything about revenge in our mindset. We just want to play. We are a team that works every day to progress and to win due to our mentality.

“I cannot tell you that the Algerian team, the North African teams are teams that are giving us trouble because we, too, are a team that gives them trouble because we just kick them out.

“I think not the last game we beat the Tunisian team. Of course, the Tunisian team are one of the best in Africa. So it is not the time to talk about teams or not teams, every team is really good in this competition, per Citi Sports Online.

The former Gent star said there are no longer smaller teams in African football.

Moses Simon and Victor Osimhen during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 football match between Nigeria and Mozambique in Fes on January 5, 2026. Photo by: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

We are motivated - Simon

Nigerian international Moses Simon said the Super Eagles squad are motivated to win the match against Algeria.

The AFCON silver medallist said the players are much younger and have a different mindset from the 2019 set. Simon said:

"We are aware, I was there also when they kicked us out in the semifinals in 2019. There is a different mindset and different players from Algeria. We talked about it and that was the past because we have a lot of young players who want to make names for themselves.

"We are motivated, we want to win; this is our goal and we hope the team ahe the trophy."

Mysterious cat predicts Nigeria vs Algeria clash

Legit.ng earlier reported that the mysterious cat, Nimbus Pronos, that has predicted every Round of 16 match at AFCON 2025 correctly, has forecasted the winner of the quarterfinal clash between Nigeria and Algeria.

Nigeria and Algeria meet in Marrakech for a blockbuster quarter-final, with Riyad Mahrez optimistic the Desert Foxes can end Nigeria's AFCON challenge.

Source: Legit.ng