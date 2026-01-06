Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has reacted after the altercation between Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman

Both players had a heated exchange in the second half of Nigeria's 4-0 victory over Mozambique in the Round of 16 at the AFCON 2026

The Galatasaray forward was replaced by Paris FC winger Simon in the 68th minute after failing to score a hat-trick

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has spoken about the heated exchange between Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman during Nigeria's 4-0 win over Mozambique on Monday, January 5.

The three-time AFCON winners breezed into the quarter-finals of the continental tournament after whitewashing the Mambas at the Complexe Sportif de Fes.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman inspire Nigeria to a 4-0 win over Mozambique at the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Atalanta winger Lookman scored Nigeria's first goal in the 20th minute, while Osimhen doubled the lead five minutes later, per Al Jazeera.

In the 47th minute, the Galatasaray forward completed his brace, and Sevilla forward Akor Adams wrapped it up in the 75th minute, per Sofa Score.

Moses reacts to Osimhen's rift

AFCON silver medallist Moses Simon has downplayed reports of a rift between Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

In a viral post on X, the Paris FC winger described Osimhen as a fighter who always wants the best for the team.

The former Nantes star stressed that the Super Eagles need the Galatasaray striker to stand a strong chance of winning the title in Morocco.

He added that the team is fully ready to support Osimhen as they aim to succeed and put the Super Eagles back on the world stage. He said:

"I think I did not see anything actually which some people said he did but we are all team, there is nothing to talk about.

"He is a guy, we know and a fighter in he team. Osimhen will still fight for us, we need him, the team needs him and I believe he needs us also. We have to keep going."

Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem explained that the ongoing rift in Nigeria's camp has been resolved in the absence of Victor Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen confronts his teammate Ademola Lookman during the AFCON 2025 between Nigeria and Mozambique. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

The Nantes star explained that the trio of Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, and Akor Adams are fighters. He said:

"All I can say is that, it is a football thing and everybody wants to win. Victor is a fighter, he wants to win matches; Ademola is a fighter, Ndidi is fighter, Akor and everyone wants to win.

"The issue has been resolved, everyone is good. Victor, Ademola and Ndidi are good so we just focus on the next game."

The 29-year-old said the team has now shifted its focus to the quarter-finals as they await their next opponent.

Amokachi mentions 3 outstanding players

