Fes, Morocco - Theo Agada, a political activist, has said he would rather see Nigeria’s Super Eagles exit the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 without Victor Osimhen than win it with the striker, whom he described as a “spoilt brat.”

Legit.ng recalls that the Super Eagles defeated Mozambique 4-0 in the second round of AFCON 2025 on Monday, January 5, 2026.

Osimhen clash sparks activist's backlash

Osimhen scored a brace, and another two goals from Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams sent Nigeria into the quarter-final of the competition. However, a nasty episode occurred during the impressive performance.

In the second half, Osimhen lost his head at Lookman for reasons yet to be identified. Teammates were required to calm the situation.

Still boiling, the Galatasaray striker signalled to the bench to be subbed off and was obliged. He was hooked, and Moses Simon was brought in.

Reacting to a report by Arise News that the Galatasaray star dropped his accreditation and threatened to quit Nigeria’s AFCON squad entirely, Agada slammed Osimhen, saying the striker “has now become a liability" to the current Super Eagles team.

Abu, the spokesperson for the Northern Renaissance Network (NRN), wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Tuesday, January 6:

“I would rather see Nigeria exit the tournament without him than have the country win it with this spoilt brat.

“I am sick and tired of his disgusting attitude.

“Osimhen has now become a liability to this team.

“He is divisive, and we cannot afford to have such a character in our national team.”

Fans boo Victor Osimhen

Meanwhile, Nigerian football fans at the Stade Foot Fès in Morocco criticised Osimhen following his angry outburst at teammate Lookman during Nigeria’s 4–0 victory over Mozambique in the AFCON round of 16 on Monday, January 5.

Osimhen was subsequently substituted for Moses Simon and was booed by sections of the crowd as he left the pitch.

