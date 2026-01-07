Eric Chelle names Alex Iwobi as Nigeria ’ s most important player at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The 29-year-old Fulham midfielder has been praised as the tactical heartbeat of the Super Eagles

Iwobi played a key role for Nigeria as the Super Eagles demolished Mozambique 4-0 in the Round of 16

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has made a bold declaration at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, naming Alex Iwobi as Nigeria’s most influential player so far at the tournament

Chelle’s praise for the Fulham midfielder comes despite the goals and headlines surrounding Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

Alex Iwobi goes in for a tackle in Nigeria's AFCON 2025 group stage game vs Tunisia. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

Following Nigeria’s emphatic 4-0 victory over Mozambique in the Round of 16, as reported by CAF Online, Chelle singled out Iwobi as the driving force behind the Super Eagles’ impressive run, describing him as the tactical heartbeat of the team.

See Iwobi's highlights vs Mozambique here:

While Osimhen’s finishing and Lookman’s creativity have dominated conversations, Chelle believes Nigeria’s balance, control, and attacking flow are built around Iwobi’s intelligence and composure in midfield.

According to ESPN, Iwobi has been one of the best playmakers at AFCON 2025 after creating two assists in three games for the Super Eagles in the competition.

Chelle explains why Iwobi stands out

Speaking at his post-match press conference in Fes, Chelle praised Iwobi’s football intelligence and ability to read the game ahead of others, making it clear that the 29-year-old midfielder’s influence in the Super Eagles goes far beyond goals and assists.

“You know, there are some players, they smell football. This guy, Iwobi, he has a big IQ for football. He sees the game before the other players and technically, he's very good.

“Since the AFCON started, we see that this guy is a very good player. Actually, he is like the team. The most important thing now is to do that every game after every game.

“Once again, we have to stay focused to continue to work, to continue to try to be better than the last game. I'm very proud of him and the team too.”

Chelle’s comments underline just how central Iwobi has become to Nigeria’s tactical structure at the tournament, even if his contributions are less flashy than those of the forwards.

Iwobi’s midfield mastery vs Mozambique

Against Mozambique, Iwobi delivered arguably his finest performance in a Super Eagles shirt.

Alex Iwobi in action for Nigeria in the 4-0 victory in the AFCON 2025 Round of 16 clash against Mozambique. Photo by Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

Operating alongside Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka, the 29-year-old midfielder dictated the tempo, initiated attacking moves, and consistently found space between the lines.

Iwobi was instrumental in the build-up to Nigeria’s opening two goals, calmly recycling possession and stretching Mozambique’s defensive shape with intelligent movement and early passes.

While Lookman’s two assists and Osimhen’s brace ultimately sealed the 4-0 win for Nigeria, it was Iwobi’s vision and decision-making that repeatedly broke Mozambique’s structure.

Super Eagles hit top gear ahead of quarter-finals

Nigeria’s dominant win over Mozambique did more than secure a quarter-final spot. It delivered the Super Eagles’ first clean sheet of the tournament and suggested Chelle’s side are peaking at exactly the right time.

Iwobi had already signposted his importance earlier in the competition by providing the two assists for Nigeria’s opening goals in the 2-1 victory over Tanzania.

Nigeria appear to have found the balance required to challenge for the AFCON title.

The Super Eagles will now travel to Marrakech for their quarter-final clash on Sunday, January 10, where they will face Algeria.

Nigeria’s standout players in Round of 16

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lookman was named CAF’s man of the match after scoring once and providing two assists against Mozambique, taking his tally in this year’s tournament to three goals and four assists.

The Atalanta forward is joined by Alex Iwobi, Akor Adams, Victor Osimhen, and Calvin Bassey as the standout players in the Round of 16 clash versus the Mambas.

