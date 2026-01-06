The Super Eagles of Nigeria have discovered their opponents for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final

Nigeria reached the last eight of the competition after humiliating Mozambique 4-0 in the Round of 16

Algeria beat DR Congo in the Round of 16 late into the game to book a date with the three-time African champions

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have discovered their opponents in the quarter-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after a dominant Round of 16 win.

Nigeria defeated the Mambas of Mozambique 4-0 in the Round of 16, thanks to a brace from Victor Osimhen and a goal each from Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams.

The Super Eagles, which was scheduled to face the winner of the seventh Round of 16 tie between the Desert Foxes of Algeria and the Leopards of DR Congo has now known their opponent.

Nigeria to face Algeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria, which defeated Mozambique, will face Algeria in the quarter-final after the North Africans scored a 119th minute goal to send DR Congo packing.

Algeria left it late against DR Congo. Adil Boulbina came off the bench and scored within six minutes to help the two-time champions reach the last eight.

As noted by CAF, Les Fennecs reached the quarter-final for the first time since winning the tournament at the 2019 edition in Cairo, Egypt.

Algeria’s most recent history was made at that tournament. Riyad Mahrez’s 116th minute free kick went past Daniel Akpeyi and knocked Nigeria out.

The two sides have not met in any competition since then, and Nigeria still has revenge in mind towards the North African country.

The match will be played at Grande Stade de Marrakech on Saturday, January 10, 2026 at 5 pm, and a semi-final against the winner of Cameroon vs Morocco awaits.

Super Eagles step up preparation

The Super Eagles played all their four matches at the tournament so far at Complexe Sportif de Fes, and will leave the city for the first time for the quarter-final.

Nigerian players had recovery and conditioning training in Fez today and are expected to depart the city and move to Marrakech for the tie against Algeria.

NFF confirmed that the team will move to Marrakech on Thursday, where they will continue preparations for the match against the two-time champions.

The rest of their matches would be in Rabat if Nigeria reaches the final, or at Casablanca if they lose their semi-final game and would compete for third place.

26 players reportedly took part in today’s session, excluding Ryan Alebiosu, who continues his rehabilitation and Cyriel Dessers, who left the camp to return to Greece due to injury.

