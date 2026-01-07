The Super Eagles of Nigeria are through to the quarter-final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where they will face Algeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria breezed past the Mambas of Mozambique in a 4-0 encounter to reach the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

As reported by CAF, Victor Osimhen scored twice, while his strike partners Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams provided two assists each to go along with their goals.

Legit.ng examines the standout players in the match.

Standout Super Eagles stars vs Mozambique

1. Ademola Lookman

Nigerians agree that Lookman has been the team’s best player at AFCON 2025 in Morocco, delivering top performances from the first blast of the whistle against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania in the opening match.

He was named CAF’s man of the match after scoring once and providing two assists against Mozambique, taking his tally in this year’s tournament to three goals and four assists.

2. Akor Adams

On another day, Adams could have been named the man of the match, and no one would have complained about it. Such was the level of his performance and energy in the match.

The Sevilla forward brilliantly scored his first AFCON goal, which he dedicated to his mother, who had been hospitalised before the match.

3. Victor Osimhen

Osimhen is gradually settling into the tournament, scoring two goals against Mozambique and was a constant menace to the Mozambican defence in his 67 minutes on the pitch.

As noted by NFF, it was his 50th appearance in a Super Eagles shirt, and he scored his 33rd and 34th goals for the team, moving three behind all-time top scorer, the legendary Rashidi Yekini, who scored 37 for Nigeria.

4. Alex Iwobi

Iwobi has been in his element for the Super Eagles at this tournament, setting the tempo in midfield and opening up the attack with dangerous passes into the opposition territory.

Alex Iwobi controls Super Eagles' midfield at AFCON 2025. Photo by Sebastien Bozon/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Fulham midfielder had his passing game on display at full-fledged against Mozambique. His beautiful defence-splitting passes for Adams and Lookman led to the first two goals.

5. Calvin Bassey

Bassey is Nigeria’s defensive rock, dominant on the ground and aerially, showing leadership in the rearguard department with his performances.

The Fulham defender almost didn't put a foot wrong against Mozambique, misplacing only three of his 70 passes and was not dribbled past. He was unlucky to get a yellow card, which means he must be extra cautious against Algeria to avoid missing the semi-final.

