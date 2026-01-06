CAF has sent a special message to Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman after Nigeria qualified for the AFCON quarter-finals

Osimhen and Lookman were involved in a heated on-field exchange during Nigeria’s 4-0 win over Mozambique

Lookman had created two goals for Osimhen before the fallout between the two players

The Confederation of African football (CAF) has sent a message to Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman after a reported rift between the two Super Eagles players.

Both players made the headlines for both the right and wrong reasons following Nigeria’s emphatic 4-0 victory over Mozambique in the Round of 16 at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman involved in a heated argument during Nigeria's 4-0 win over Mozambique. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Lookman had opened the scoring for Nigeria before being involved in the creation of two further goals for Osimhen as Nigeria raced to a 3-0 lead against the Mambas, per CAF Online.

Despite Nigeria’s control of the match, tempers flared in the 63rd minute.

Cameras captured Osimhen visibly frustrated after Lookman failed to square the ball when he was well-positioned.

The Galatasaray striker pulled away from captain Wilfred Ndidi, pointed at Lookman, and expressed his displeasure audibly.

Lookman, already having assisted and created multiple opportunities, responded in kind.

Shortly after the exchange, Osimhen requested a substitution and was replaced by Paul Onuachu, SABC Sports reports.

The striker bypassed the post-match celebrations, heading straight down the tunnel, leaving fans speculating about the relationship between the two Super Eagles stars.

CAF sends message to Osimhen and Lookman

A day after the fiasco in Fez, CAF has chosen to celebrate both Osimhen and Lookman for their immense contribution to Nigeria’s dominant win.

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman on the scoresheet vs Mozambique in the 2025 AFCON R16 clash. Photo by Sebastien Bozon

Source: Getty Images

The African football body hailed both former CAF Player of the Year winners, highlighting their chemistry on the pitch, together with a special message.

“Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen, moving as one, 🫶” CAF posted on X.

On the pitch, both Lookman and Osimhen continue to deliver for Nigeria.

Lookman has been Nigeria’s standout performer so far and a top contender for Player of the Tournament at AFCON 2025, registering three goals and four assists.

On the other hand, Osimhen has contributed three goals of his own, with two of those goals being assisted by Lookman as the Super Eagles maintain their perfect run in the tournament, winning all four matches played so far.

Nigeria will now turn attention to a quarter-final showdown against either Algeria or DR Congo, as they chase their first AFCON title since lifting the trophy under Stephen Keshi in 2013.

The Super Eagles, who were losing finalists at the 2023 edition, have won the competition three times in the past, with successes in 1980, 1994, and 2013.

Chelle provides update on Osimhen and Lookman

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has played down concerns over the rift between Osimhen and Lookman following Nigeria’s emphatic 4-0 victory over Mozambique in the Round of 16 at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Speaking after the match, Eric Chelle addressed the incident cautiously, making it clear he had no intention of discussing internal matters publicly.

Source: Legit.ng