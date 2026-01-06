Former Nigeria international Sunday Oliseh has once again overlooked Victor Osimhen for the fourth consecutive time at AFCON 2025

Oliseh singled out one outstanding player who he believed made the difference in Nigeria’s 4-0 win over Mozambique in the Round of 16

For the first time, football fans appear to agree with the former Super Eagles coach’s verdict

Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has once again failed to acknowledge the impact of Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, marking the fourth consecutive time during the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Nigeria thrashed Mozambique 4-0 in the Round of 16 to secure a place in the quarter-finals at the Complexe Sportif de Fès on Monday, January 5.

Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman opened the scoring in the first half, with Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen doubling Nigeria’s advantage before the break.

Osimhen added his second goal early in the second half to make it three, before Sevilla forward Akor Adams sealed the emphatic victory 15 minutes from the end of the game, per Sofa Score.

Oliseh picks former Arsenal star

Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has hailed Fulham star Alex Iwobi for his impact in Nigeria's 4-0 win over the Mambas of Mozambique.

Speaking during his commentary on CAF TV, the former Super Eagles manager attributed Nigeria's goals to the buildup of the former Arsenal star.

An elated Oliseh said Iwobi tore apart the defence of the Mambas with his accurate passes throughout the Round of 16 match. He said:

"If you look at all the goals, they all started from Alex Iwobi, this is what we call pre-assist passes. If you look at Nigeria's first goal, his pass tore the defense apart.

"What a finish from (Ademola) Lookman, to give Nigeria the lead. The goal is what everyone is talking about, but it is the pass that comes before the assist."

"What a pre-assist from the Fulham star, we must give kudos to what Alex Iwobi is doing during the match against Mozambique."

Fans react

@bigcranial said:

"Alex iwobi, the Bruno Fernandes of Nigeria.

"The Pedri of Nigeria.

"The Vitinha of Nigeria.

@Ceephic wrote:

"Alex Iwobi is the powerhouse in Super Eagles midfield.

"He has made mindblowing pre-assist passes."

@Ebuka__042 added:

"No one is talking about how important Alex Iwobi is to the Super Eagles. The man has improved tremendously and has become a key part of the team."

@SSE_NGA said:

"Passes like hot knife through butter 🔪🧈

"Alex Iwobi, the midfield maestro ✨."

@Skardelinkz wrote:

"Alex Iwobi is the engine room of the Super Eagles midfield.

"He breaks lines with those insane progressive passes."

@FisayoDairo added:

"Once again, an Alex Iwobi line-breaker wreaks the havoc for the Eagles against a deep-lying opposition. He is truly having a time of his life at this #AFCON2025."

Pundit criticises Osimhen

