Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has shared his verdict on Victor Osimhen’s lack of goals at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The Galatasaray forward has scored just once for Nigeria at the tournament, finding the net against Tunisia

Nigeria will face the Mambas of Mozambique later today, January 5, in their Round of 16 clash

Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh has commented on Victor Osimhen’s struggles in front of goal at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Osimhen featured in all three group-stage matches for Nigeria, scoring once against Tunisia in the second game and also providing an assist for Ademola Lookman.

The 27-year-old captained the Super Eagles in their final group match against the Cranes of Uganda, where Paul Onuachu and Raphael Onyedika (brace) got their names on the scoresheet.

Victor Osimhen during the 2025 AFCON Group C match between Tunisia and Nigeria at Fes stadium in Morocco. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

The Galatasaray striker’s last AFCON goal before this tournament came against Equatorial Guinea at the 2024 edition in Cameroon, per ESPN.

Osimhen will be leading the attack when the Super Eagles face Mozambique later today at the Complexe Sportif de Fes, per Sofa Score.

Osimhen wants to score goals - Oliseh

Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh said Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen is hungry to score goals at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The former Juventus star explained that Osimhen was more of a team player during the match against Uganda. The Ajax legend said:

"Victor Osimhen wants to score more goals for Nigeria at the AFCON. I think it is in his best interest that he scores goals for the Super Eagles.

"I find it interesting what Osimhen has been doing, especially in our last match against Uganda. I liked how he was looking more collective. The former Lille forward was looking for a way to find ways to play, and I think that is very good."

1 goal is greater than six - Oliseh

Sunday Oliseh recalled that Victor Osimhen scored just one goal at the 2023 AFCON in Cameroon, when Nigeria went on to reach the final.

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen during the 2025 AFCON match between Tunisia and Nigeria at Fes stadium in Morocco. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder said he would gladly take Osimhen’s single group-stage goal if it means the Super Eagles advance deep into the competition, rather than the Galatasaray striker scoring freely in the group stage without Nigeria making it to the final. He said:

"Look at the 2023 AFCON in Cameroon, Victor Osimhen scored only one goal, and we got to the final.

“If he is going to score one goal again here in Morocco and Nigeria gets to the final, then let him score just one goal, I will take that one over scoring six goals, and Nigeria goes out.”

Amokachi mentions 3 outstanding players

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles coach has named Ibrahim Mbaye (Senegal), Raphael Onyedika (Nigeria), and Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco) as the players who have impressed him at the ongoing 2025 AFCON.

The Besiktas legend explained that the trio stood out for their respective countries with impactful performances at the continental showpiece.

Source: Legit.ng