Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh highlighted two standout performers from Nigeria’s second group match against Tunisia

Nigeria defeated the Carthage Eagles 3-2 at the Complexe Sportif de Fes to secure qualification for the Round of 16 at the 2025 AFCON

Goals from Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen, Besiktas midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman sealed the victory for Nigeria

Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh was unimpressed by Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen’s overall performance during Nigeria’s clash with Tunisia on Saturday night, December 27.

Nigeria edged the Carthage Eagles 3-2 at the Complexe Sportif de Fes to secure qualification for the Round of 16 at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Victor Osimhen scores from a header during the 2025 AFCON Group C match between Tunisia and Nigeria at Fes Stadium, Fes, Morocco.

Within the space of three minutes in the first half, the former Napoli striker missed two clear chances, failing to convert free headers from crosses delivered by Akor Adams.

Osimhen also had a goal ruled out for offside after he moved too early before Adams released the pass, before misfiring again when he failed to direct a header on target from Fulham defender Calvin Bassey’s cross.

The 27-year-old eventually broke the deadlock in the 44th minute, heading home Ademola Lookman’s cross to score his first AFCON goal since his opener against Equatorial Guinea at the 2023 edition, per ESPN.

Five minutes into the second half, Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi doubled Nigeria’s lead with a header from Lookman’s corner kick, recreating Kanu Nwankwo’s iconic Atlanta 1996 celebration.

Ademola Lookman then capped an outstanding display by scoring Nigeria’s third goal in the 67th minute, his second of the tournament, after being set up by Osimhen.

Tunisia mounted a late fightback, with Montassar Talbi pulling one back in the 74th minute before Ali Abdi converted a penalty in the 87th minute, but Nigeria held on for the win, per Al Jazeera.

Oliseh mentions standout players vs Yunisia

Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has identified two Nigerian players who made the difference in the match against Tunisia.

Victor Osimhen breaks his AFCON goal drought against Tunisia on December 27, 2025, at the Fez Stadium in Morocco.

In a post on X, the 1994 AFCON winner praised Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi and Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, after producing his second assist of the night.

The Ajax legend made no mention of Victor Osimhen, despite the striker scoring Nigeria’s opening goal and recording several attempts during the game. He said:

"Look man on Fire! 2nd assist and i Personally love Ndidi's attacking the ball to head Naija 2-0 up."

Oliseh under fire for ignoring Osimhen

Legit.ng has compiled reactions from fans following Sunday Oliseh’s decision to snub Victor Osimhen for the second time in his assessment of Nigeria’s matches at the 2025 AFCON. Read them below:

@badboy_hilz11 said:

"I tell Una say this guy get beef with OSIMHEN.

"Thank God he ain’t the coach lol."

@akwadeltan wrote:

"See as you ignore Osimhen, we know what you are."

@JubrilAdebisi added:

"Jagun Jagun awon commentator 😂."

@PapaZendaya said:

"If you praise osimhen you go craze."

Babayaro mentions Osimhen's weakness

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Super Eagles star Celestine Babayaro has pointed out Victor Osimhen’s weaknesses ahead of Nigeria’s crucial Group C clash against Tunisia at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Babayaro has accused Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen of not timing his runs perfectly during matches.

