The Super Eagles’ 2025 Africa Cup of Nations camp in Morocco has been hit with a huge setback

Striker Cyriel Dessers is out of the tournament with a thigh problem even before featuring

Eric Chelle has rallied his players to focus on their Round of 16 tie against the Mambas of Mozambique

The Super Eagles camp at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco has been hit with a setback after a striker was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Nigeria moved through the group stage like a hot knife through butter, picking up the maximum nine points after beating Tanzania, Tunisia and Uganda.

Super Eagles star Cyriel Dessers out of AFCON 2025 due to injury. Photo from @ngsupereagles.

CAF confirmed that Nigeria, who won Group C, will face the Mambas of Mozambique, who finished as one of the best third-placed teams from Group F.

Cyriel Dessers out of AFCON 2025

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, striker Cyriel Dessers has left the Super Eagles camp in Morocco due to a thigh problem and will return to his club, Panathinaikos.

Eric Chelle issued an injury update on Dessers after the 3-1 win over Uganda, explaining that the striker will have a scan on a thigh problem and was why he did not feature against the Cranes.

The outcome of the scan suggests he will not recover in time for the rest of the matches, and in his first time at a major tournament for Nigeria, he leaves without playing a game.

Nigerians sympathised with the Belgian-born player, who has not had luck on his side in the national team since making his debut in 2020.

@Aso_oluseye wrote:

“I love this guy's energy and work rate , seeing him in the friendlies. I genuinely wants him to succeed for @NGSuperEagles. I pray for quick recovery for him.”

@BadmanTee wrote:

“A chance to make his AFCON debut at 31, but injury hit. A shame. Get well soon Dessers.”

@addeolar wrote:

“He is so unlucky. He has always wanted to play in competitive tournament for Nigeria but now he got the opportunity he is injured 🤕”

@azeezokeyale wrote:

“This guy has to be the most unlucky SE player ever.”

Ryan Alebiosu continues recovery from leg injury suffered against Uganda. Photo by Issam Zerrok/Hans Lucas/AFP.

Blackburn Rovers right-back Ryan Alebiosu, who sustained a deep cut and went to the hospital, continues his recovery and did not train with the rest of the team.

Debutant Tochukwu Nnadi, who played the final minutes of the win over Uganda, also sat out the training due to a cold, as Chelle had 25 players for preparations.

Nigeria's AFCON campaign resumes on Monday, January 5, 2025, against Mozambique in Fez, and a possible match against Algeria or DR Congo in the last eight.

Nigeria faces incentivised Mozambique

Legit.ng reported that Mozambique President Daniel Chapo promised players money if they beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria and reach the quarter-final.

The Mambas beat Gabon 3-2 in the group stage, their first-ever win at the tournament, to reach the knockout stage for the first time in their history.

