Super Eagles wrapped up their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage with a 3-1 win over the Cranes of Uganda

Nigeria maintained a perfect record, having also beaten the Taifa Stars of Tanzania and the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia

Legit.ng looks at the standout players for the Super Eagles, including Ademola Lookman and Calvin Bassey

The Super Eagles of Nigeria wrapped up their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage campaign with a convincing 3-1 victory over the Cranes of Uganda.

Nigeria has a perfect record, amassing the maximum nine points, having also beaten the Taifa Stars of Tanzania 2-1 and the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia 3-2.

Alex Iwobi performs to expectation during AFCON 2025 group stage. Photo from @ngsupereagles.

As noted by the NFF, the Super Eagles are the only side with a perfect group stage record ahead of the final matches in Groups E and F, with Algeria the only side that could match it.

Eric Chelle has masterminded brilliant attacking football, which has seen some players live up to the side of their games Nigerians haven't seen in a while.

Legit.n g looks at the standout Super Eagles stars in the group stage.

Super Eagles' standout players

1. Calvin Bassey

Bassey has grown into Super Eagles’ defensive leader over the years, and in his second AFCON tournament, he proves that he is one of the experienced players in the national team.

Super Eagles fans believe that the Fulham defender has arguably been the team’s best player at the tournament, but one thing that isn't contentious is that he is the most reliable player.

2. Ademola Lookman

The 2024 African Footballer of the Year has been Nigeria’s best attacker in Morocco, scoring two goals and providing two assists in two games as he sat out that win over Uganda.

Lookman, before the tournament, claimed that he was aware that Nigerians expect a top performance from him, similar to AFCON 2023, and he has delivered.

3. Alex Iwobi

Iwobi is the most criticised Super Eagles player, but the comments have changed at AFCON 2025, as he has earned plaudits for being one of the standout players.

He provided the assists for the two goals against Tanzania and had Nigerians disputing CAF’s choice of awarding the man of the match to centre-back Semi Ajayi.

4. Samuel Chukwueze

No one doubts that Samuel Chukwueze possesses the right skill to be a world beater, but he has been mostly inconsistent for his clubs and the national team.

Samuel Chukwueze impresses Nigerians at AFCON 2025. Photo from @ngsupereagles.

However, the Fulham loan star has been a different player at AFCON 2025. He provided two assists for Raphael Onyedika during Nigeria’s 3-1 win and did a lot of other good things, except for that free kick.

5. Raphael Onyedika

Raphael Onyedika is a beloved player for the Nigerian fans, who have clamoured for him to get more playing time, and when he did, he took his opportunity.

He started against Uganda and scored two brilliant goals off Chukwueze's assists. CAF named him the official man of the match for his performance.

Source: Legit.ng