The UK Home Office released an updated Immigration Rules Appendix Visitor on July 1, naming over 100 countries whose nationals must obtain a visa before travelling

Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Kenya, India, Pakistan and China are among the countries whose citizens require entry clearance for visits or stays under six months

Stateless persons and travellers using documents other than a national passport or identity card are also required to obtain a UK visa before departure

The United Kingdom has updated its Immigration Rules Appendix Visitor, formally listing more than 100 countries and territories whose nationals must obtain entry clearance before travelling to Britain for visits or any stay lasting fewer than six months.

The Home Office published the revised guidance on July 1, confirming that citizens of the listed nations are required to secure a visa in advance, regardless of the purpose of their visit, unless specific exemptions contained elsewhere in the immigration rules apply to them.

UK updates list of countries that can apply for a six-month visa stay Photo Credit: @ukhomeoffice

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Among the African countries named are Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Senegal, Zimbabwe, and Zambia, alongside major Asian nations including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam. Several Middle Eastern and Eastern European countries also feature, among them Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Ukraine, Russia, and Turkey.

China and Taiwan Exemptions

The Home Office noted that nationals of the People's Republic of China and Taiwan are included in the list but are marked with an asterisk, indicating that specific exemptions apply to them under subsequent provisions of the appendix. The guidance does not elaborate further on those exemptions within the main list itself.

Who Else Must Apply for a Visa

Beyond nationals of the listed countries, the updated rules extend the visa requirement to two additional categories of travellers. Stateless persons are required to obtain entry clearance before departure, as are individuals travelling on any document other than a valid national passport or, where applicable, a national identity card. This requirement holds even where the travel document was issued by or reflects the nationality of a country not included on the list, with one exception: documents issued by the United Kingdom itself are exempt from this condition.

The full list of countries whose nationals require a UK visa spans regions across Africa, Asia, the Americas, the Caribbean, and parts of Europe, and includes Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Bolivia, Cuba, Ecuador, Egypt, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Libya, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, North Korea, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen, among others.

UK releases names of countries that can enter Photo Credit: @Keir_Starmer

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Countries that can enter Qatar without a visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states are not required to obtain a visa before travelling to Qatar, making entry straightforward for millions of nationals across the region.

The visa exemption covers nationals of five countries: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Together with Qatar itself, these nations form the six-member GCC bloc, a regional intergovernmental organisation that promotes economic and political cooperation across the Arabian Gulf.

The exemption applies specifically to passport holders of the listed GCC countries. Travellers carrying valid national documents from any of the five states may enter Qatar without prior visa application or approval, in line with the shared travel arrangements that govern movement between Gulf member states.

Source: Legit.ng