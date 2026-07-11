Chelsea Football Club confirmed that former owner Ken Bates passed away peacefully in Monaco on Saturday, surrounded by his wife and family

Bates famously purchased Chelsea for just £1 in 1982 when the club was in the Second Division, before selling to Roman Abramovich in 2003 for £140m

The Chelsea Supporters' Trust described Bates as one of the most significant figures in the club's modern history, crediting him with securing its future

Chelsea Football Club has confirmed the death of former owner and chairman Ken Bates, who passed away at the age of 94 on Saturday, July 11, in Monaco, with his wife Suzannah and other family members by his side.

Former Chelsea and Leeds chairman and owner Ken Bates has died aged 94. Photo by Chris Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

In an official statement, the Premier League club expressed its grief:

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the loss of Ken Bates, former owner and chairman of Chelsea Football Club. Ken's determination to fight for Chelsea when times were tough and drive the team on to winning trophies will never be forgotten."

Ken Bates and his Chelsea legacy

According to BBC Sport, Bates acquired Chelsea in 1982 for just £1, inheriting debts of £1.5 million as the club languished in the old Second Division.

Over the next two decades, he became the driving force behind a dramatic transformation of the club's fortunes, fighting off advances from property developers and establishing the Chelsea Pitch Owners group to protect Stamford Bridge from commercial threats.

During his tenure, Bates appointed a series of high-profile managers, including Glenn Hoddle, Ruud Gullit, Gianluca Vialli and Claudio Ranieri, after earlier working with John Neal, John Hollins, Bobby Campbell, Ian Porterfield and David Webb.

It was under Gullit's management that Chelsea ended a 26-year trophy drought, lifting the FA Cup in 1997.

Further silverware followed in the form of the League Cup, the European Cup Winners' Cup, and another FA Cup triumph before Bates completed his sale to Roman Abramovich in 2003 for £140 million, Sky Sports reports.

The Blues carried significant debt at the point of that sale. Bates remained as chairman at Stamford Bridge until stepping down in 2004.

Supporters and club mourn Bates' passing

The Chelsea Supporters' Trust described his contribution as irreplaceable.

"Ken was one of the most significant figures in Chelsea Football Club's modern history," the Trust said in a statement.

"Taking charge during one of the club's most difficult periods, he played a defining role in securing the club's future at Stamford Bridge and helping lay the foundations for the success that followed.

"His impact on Chelsea will be remembered for generations, and his place in the club's history is assured."

Beyond his work at Chelsea, Bates also served as owner of Leeds United from January 2005 to December 2012.

Ex-Chelsea player passes away

In a related development, Legit.ng reported about the life and career of Bobby Tambling, a former Chelsea forward who passed away at the age of 84 following a prolonged illness.

Known for being Chelsea's all-time top scorer for nearly five decades, he not only left a significant mark on the club's history but also inspired countless fans and players with his passion for football.

Source: Legit.ng