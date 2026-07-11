The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reacted after the unfortunate demise of Jayden Adams

Adams, who featured at the 2026 FIFA World Cup for South Africa passed away on Saturday morning

The Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder is one of the rising stars in South African football

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has reacted to the news of the untimely death of South African football Jayden Adams.

Adams featured for Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring in all three group matches as South Africa exited the tournament in the Round of 32.

South African midfielder Jayden Adams dies at 25. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

The news of the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder rocked South African football in the early hours of Saturday as tributes pour in for the 25-year-old.

Adams lost his grandmother whom he was very close to during the World Cup, but displayed patriotism and professionalism to continue playing.

CAF reacts to Adams’ death

CAF shared a post on X, mourning the unfortunate passing of one of South Africa’s rising stars after it was confirmed that he had died.

“Football has lost one of its own. Rest in peace, Jayden Adams. ❤️🕊️,” the post reads.

Bafana Bafana’s official page shared a tribute on X to the midfielder, whom fans famously call the grootman.

“Today, South African football mourn the loss of a talented player whose passion, dedication, and love for the beautiful game inspired many,” the post reads.

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, loved ones, teammates, and everyone affected by this devastating loss. May his soul rest in eternal peace. You will never be forgotten, Jayden. 🕊️💛💚🇿🇦.”

Source: Legit.ng