Mozambique’s President Daniel Francisco Chapo has promised the players money to beat Nigeria in AFCON 2025 Round of 16

The Mambas reached the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams after beating Gabon 3-2 in the group stage

They will face one of the best teams during the group stage of the tournament, the Super Eagles of Nigeria, on January 5, 2026

Mozambique's President Daniel Francisco Chapo has promised the Mambas money if they beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the Round of 16 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

AFCON 2025 reached the knockout stages after Group F matches were completed on New Year's Eve, and qualified teams keyed into an already drawn-up chart.

Mozambique draws Nigeria in AFCON 2025 Round of 16. Photo by Franck Fife/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

CAF confirmed the full draw for the first round of the knockout stages, and Mozambique landed a tough draw in three-time champions Nigeria.

How Mozambique reached Round of 16

Mozambique qualified for the knockout stage of AFCON for the first time despite being drawn in a group that has heavyweights Cote d'Ivoire, Cameroon and Gabon.

The Mambas lost their opening match to the defending champions 1-0 and recorded a shocking 3-2 victory over Gabon in the second match, their first in history.

Mozambique secured qualification after the win over Gabon, and took a shock lead against Cameroon in the final game, but eventually succumbed to a 2-1 loss.

Their Round of 16 opponent, Nigeria, was one of the best teams in the group stage, winning all three matches, a feat only Algeria also achieved.

The Super Eagles beat Tanzania 2-1 in the opening match, survived a late scare from Tunisia to win 3-2 in the second game and dispatched Uganda 3-1 easily in the final game.

Mozambique president incentivises Mambas

Mozambique President Daniel Francisco has applauded the players for the historic feat in the nation’s history

"We are very proud of you, our brave compatriots, for our encouraging performance in the group stage of CAN Morocco 2025, which led us to qualify, by merit, for the Round of 16,” he said as quoted by Jornal Noticias.

Mozambique president promises Mambas money to beat Nigeria. Photo by Antonio Masiello.

Source: Getty Images

“Please accept, on behalf of the Mozambican people and in my own name, congratulations for this historic and unprecedented feat.”

Chapo, in a bid to motivate the players against a superior opponent, promised a bonus of 500,000 metical, which is about ₦11.3 million, to beat Nigeria.

"The Mozambican nation is with you, and we have faith that you will prevail in the Round of 16,” Chapo added.

The Super Eagles are the better side, but will approach the match not underestimating Mozambique to avoid a repeat of AFCON 2021, when they won all group games, but were eliminated in the Round of 16.

Round of 16 matches to look forward to

Legit.ng analysed the AFCON 2026 Round of 16 matches to look forward to as the tournament enters the unforgiven phase on January 3, 2026.

The Desert Foxes of Algeria vs the Leopards of the Democratic Republic of Congo is the toughest match of the round of 16 on paper.

Source: Legit.ng