Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has provided the latest injury updates on two players after the completion of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage.

Nigeria maintained a perfect record throughout the group stage, beating Tanzania 2-1, Tunisia 3-1 and wrapping it up with a 3-1 win over Uganda.

Chelle rotated his squad for the final game, and despite making eight changes, the team produced a decent performance, with some players laying claim to a starting spot henceforth.

Chelle provides injury update

The win over Uganda was tainted with the news that two Super Eagles stars may not feature again at the tournament in Morocco, due to injury.

Debutant Ryan Alebiosu, who came into the starting 11 in place of Bright Osayi-Samuel, is unlikely to play again due to injury despite completing the 90 minutes.

Chelle confirmed that the Blackburn Rovers right-back sustained a deep cut, and he needed to go to the hospital, which was worrisome for the coach.

“It’s difficult to play. This is his first game in Africa, in AFCON, I am happy with what he did, but I’m a little worried because he has an injury,” Chelle told Fans Tribe HQ, as quoted by Rovers.

“When they [Uganda] scored the goal, he had a big... I don’t know the word in English, but he went to the hospital. It’s open. His leg is open.

“I’m happy about how he played today, and I have a lot of choices right now,” he added.

Nigerians on social media joked that the injury was a “welcome to African football” for the youngster, who impressed in his first match for the national team.

According to the London Evening Standard, striker Cyriel Dessers, who is yet to play at the tournament, is also unlikely to feature due to a thigh problem.

Nigerians raised eyebrows over his omission from the matchday squad as he was expected to play in the place of Victor Osimhen, who, despite needing rest, played until the 87th minute.

It has now been revealed that the Panathinaikos forward was left out due to a problem, which will require a scan on Wednesday.

There are no other concerns for the Super Eagles as players who had knocks against Tunisia, Ademola Lookman, Frank Onyeka, and Stanley Nwabali, were all rested.

The players also arrived in the knockout stage with a clean slate as Semi Ajayi, Osimhen, Lookman and Nwabali all avoided bookings.

