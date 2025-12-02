Eric Chelle is delighted with the news that defender Ryan Alebiosu has been cleared to play for the Super Eagles at AFCON 2025

Nigeria heads to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with difficulties, particularly in defence, due to multiple injuries to key players

The former Arsenal youngster will provide cover in the absence of Ola Aina and Benjamin Fredrick, who will miss the tournament

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has received the good news that former Arsenal defender Ryan Alebiosu has been cleared to play for Nigeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Chelle has yet to announce his squad for the tournament as he continues to perfect it with replacements for injured players and clearance for new players.

The disappointment of failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing to the Democratic Republic of Congo in the playoff adds to the manager’s carefulness.

The Nigerian national team must now win the AFCON to redeem their image, which has greatly diminished among Nigerian football fans recently.

The AFCON is also a priority after the Super Eagles reached the final of the 2023 edition and lost to the host nation and current champions Cote d'Ivoire.

Alebiosu cleared to play for Nigeria

According to OwnGoal Nigeria, Ryan Alebiosu has secured the clearance needed to be part of Eric Chelle’s squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The defender initially had issues with securing a Nigerian passport, which was escalated by the Nigeria Football Federation and has now been resolved.

Alebiosu is expected to compete with Ola Aina and Bright Osayi-Samuel for the right-back spot at AFCON if the Nottingham Forest defender makes it to the tournament.

Who is Ryan Alebiosu?

Ryan Alebiosu was born in London to Nigerian parents and came through Arsenal's famous Hale End academy before turning professional in 2020.

He did not make any senior appearance before joining Belgian club Kortrijk in 2023, and returned to England with Blackburn Rovers in 2025.

He has cemented his spot as one of the best right-backs in the EFL Championship this season, which has earned him a place on Nigeria’s preliminary squad for AFCON 2025.

Ryan Alebiosu vs Bright Osayi-Samuel

Ola Aina, though named on the preliminary squad, is unlikely to be fit for the tournament in Morocco, which leaves Alebiosu and Osayi-Samuel as right-back options.

Both defenders ply their trade in the EFL Championship, in the second tier of English football, which makes it easy to analyse their performances.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Alebiosu has been the better player this season with 17 league appearances, scoring one goal and providing two assists, while Osayi-Samuel has no goal contribution in 13 games.

The former Arsenal star started all 17 matches, while the former Fenerbahce star had nine games as a starter and four matches off the bench.

Chelle finds Fredrick’s replacement

Legit.ng previously reported that Eric Chelle found Benjamin Fredrick’s replacement after the young defender suffered a lengthy knee injury.

Fredrick, who has provided options for Eric Chelle in centre-back and right-back, will miss the tournament, and the manager has to find options.

