Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika stole the spotlight both on and off the pitch against Uganda at the 2025 AFCON

The 24-year-old scored his first-ever brace in Nigeria’s 3–1 victory over the Cranes on Tuesday night, December 30

The Club Brugge midfielder won the Man of the Match (MOTM) award with his lover in the stands to cheer him on

Nigeria sports journalist Bayour Issah said love and football can co-exist together, serving as a morale booster

Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika inspired Nigeria to a convincing 3-1 victory over Uganda at the Complexe Sportif de Fes in Morocco on Tuesday night, December 30.

The win saw the African giants finish the group stage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a perfect nine points from three matches.

Nigeria’s head coach made eight changes to his starting XI, although Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, Fulham defender Calvin Bassey, and Olympiacos fullback Bruno Onyemaechi all retained their places.

Trabzonspor forward Paul Onuachu opened the scoring in the 28th minute, turning in a low cross from Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Club Brugge star Raphael Onyedika then took center stage in the second half, scoring twice within five minutes. Both goals were set up by Fulham winger Samuel Chukwueze, underlining Onyedika’s growing influence and sending a strong message to head coach Eric Chelle about his claim for more playing time, per Al Jazeera.

The Super Eagles advanced to the Round of 16 with a maximum of nine points. Meanwhile, the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia also progressed after earning four points, following a 1-1 draw against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania at the Complexe Sportif Prince Abdellah in Rabat, per BBC.

Onyedika’s girlfriend steals show at Fes

While Raphael Onyedika was scoring his first brace for the Super Eagles, his girlfriend Sharon Almeida, stole the spotlight at the fans' corner.

The Portuguese was spotted cheering her partner, who was making his first start at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Almeida has been keeping a low profile since she started dating the Club Brugge midfielder and made her first official appearance in Morocco.

In a post on Instagram, the Business Administration sat alone while the match was ongoing, before Raphael Onyedika was substituted.

Fans react

tessiano007 said:

"Learn from Hakimi."

real.austin14 wrote:

"Guess her presence gave him additional ginger 👏."

fizzyoffixial_ added:

"Wow thanks for this information, it has really impacted my life knowing a footballer’s partner came to watch him play👏."

fidelisnwabisi said:

"Make she kuku come next match ooh."

prodigygee wrote:

"No wonder onyiii scored a brace."

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Bayour Issah said love can serve as a motivation for players. Issah said:

"There are loads of players who draw inspiration from the presence of their loved ones. I suggest that either the wives or girlfriends of the players should be in attendance when Nigeria plays their Round of 16 match."

CAF rewards Chukwueze

Legit.ng earlier reported that Confederation of African Football (CAF) has rewarded Samuel Chukwueze with a special prize after the Super Eagles winger provided two assists during Nigeria’s 3-1 win over Uganda.

Nigeria wrapped up their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group C campaign with a win over Uganda at Complexe Sportif de Fes on December 30, 2025.

