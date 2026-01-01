The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 matches have been confirmed after the completion of the group stage

Nigeria and Algeria, the two teams with a perfect record, will face Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo

Defending champions Cote d'Ivoire scored a late winner against Gabon to avoid South Africa and draw Burkina Faso

The Round of 16 matches for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations have been confirmed as teams set to battle in a stage where there is no second chance after a defeat.

AFCON 2025 kicked off on December 21, 2025 and at the close of the year and entry into the new year 2026, it is set to kick off the second round of the tournament.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria draws Mozambique in the round of 16 of AFCON 2025. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

24 teams started the competition, and eight have already been eliminated: Gabon, Equatorial Guinea, Angola, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Comoros, Zambia and Botswana.

Benin Republic, Tanzania, Sudan and Mozambique reached the knockout stages as the four best third-placed teams from Group B, C, E and F.

As noted by France 24, the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Desert Warriors of Algeria are the only teams that maintained a perfect record in the group stage, while Mali and Tanzania reached the round of without a win.

AFCON 2025 Round of 16 draw

CAF has confirmed the full matchup for the round of 16 of AFCON 2025, which is set to kick off on January 3, 2026, after a two-day break.

The 2021 winners and Group D winners, Senegal, will open the matches on January 3, taking on Group E's third-placed team, Sudan. On the same day, Group A and C runner-ups Mali and Tunisia will face off.

Host nation and Group A winners Morocco will take on Group C’s third-placed team, Tanzania, on January 4, while Group B and F runner-ups South Africa and Cameroon will clash.

On January 5, Group B winners Egypt will face Group D’s third-placed team Benin, while Group C winners Nigeria will battle Group F's third-placed team Mozambique.

Group E winners Algeria will face Group D runner-up DR Congo, and Group F winners and defending champion Cote d'Ivoire will face Group E runner-up Burkina Faso.

Check the full draw, time, date, venue and prospective quarter-final, semi-final and final matchups below.

Some interesting potential matches await in the quarter-final. Nigeria and DR Congo could rekindle their World Cup playoff rivalry if they both beat Mozambique and Algeria.

Cote d'Ivoire could face Egypt, while Morocco and South Africa could meet again after Bafana Bafana eliminated the Atlas Lions in the Round of 16 in 2023.

Egypt and Senegal set to renew AFCON rivalry if they reach semi-final. Photo by Ayman Aref.

The semi-final also has some potential crackers. Nigeria could renew their rivalry with Cameroon, while Egypt and Senegal could meet in a repeat of the 2021 final, which the Teranga Lions won.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria could meet South Africa in the semi-final, the same stage they met in 2023 and also rekindle their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier group stage beef.

