Nigeria Misses 2026 World Cup, Osimhen Joins Galatasaray, Other Top Football Moments in 2025

by  Elijah Odetokun
  • Nigerian football experienced some high and low moments in 2025 as the year draws to a close today
  • The biggest and lowest moment was the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
  • Victor Osimhen’s record-breaking €75 million permanent move to Galatasaray was also a defining moment

The year 2025 draws to a close today, December 31, and it has left some indelible marks on Nigerian on and off the pitch, some of which were not so great.

Nigerians will look back on 2025 as the year the Super Eagles of Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a two-year-long qualifying process.

Super Eagles, Nigeria, 2026 FIFA World Cup, AFCON 2025, Morocco.
Super Eagles miss out on qualification for the 2025 FIFA World Cup. Photo from @ngsupereagles.
Source: Twitter

The Super Eagles are in Morocco for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, aiming to redeem their image by winning their fourth title in the tournament.

Legit.ng looks at some of the moments of Nigerian football in 2025.

Super Eagles secure AFCON 2025 Round of 16 spot as Akpeyi highlights Osimhen's impact vs Tunisia

Top moments in Nigerian football in 2025

1. Eric Chelle becomes Super Eagles coach

Jose Peseiro, Finidi George and Augustine Eguavoen all managed the Super Eagles in 2004, and after the NFF technical director stepped down in November, the team remained without a manager until January.

The NFF shocked Nigerians when it appointed Malian Eric Sekou Chelle to lead the Super Eagles, becoming the first non-Nigerian African to lead the national team. The nation was sceptical, but step by step, Chelle is proving he can do the job.

2. Remo Stars win first NPFL title

Ikenne-based club Remo Stars won their first Nigeria Premier Football League title under the guidance of Daniel Ogunmodede after many years of asking for the club, founded in 2010. Victor Osimhen celebrated the team with a cash donation of ₦10 million.

3. Super Falcons win 10th WAFCON

The Super Falcons are the kings of Africa's women's football, and they proved this by winning their 10th Women's Africa Cup of Nations, beating host nation Morocco in the final. The players received a cash gift of $100,000 from President Tinubu.

Yakubu Aiyegbeni praises 2 standout Super Eagles players after 2-1 win over Tanzania, video

4. Victor Osimhen joins Galatasaray permanently

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on a permanent deal in 2025 after spending the previous season on loan at the Turkish club from Napoli. There were expectations that he would return to mainstream Europe or head for the lucrative Saudi Arabia, but the striker proved his loyalty to the Lions.

5. Super Eagles protest unpaid wages

Controversy ensued in the camp of the Super Eagles in November when the players boycotted training ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs match against Gabon. The players protested years of unpaid allowances. The strike action did not affect the team as they crushed Gabon 4-1 after extra time.

6. Nigeria fails to qualify for 2026 World Cup

Eric Chelle led a resurgence of Nigeria's 2026 World Cup qualifier campaign, but it all ended when the team lost to DR Congo on penalties in the final of the African playoffs. There is still a chance of featuring at the tournament after the NFF submitted a petition to FIFA challenging the eligibility of some Congolese players.

AFCON 2025: Eric Chelle reacts after Super Eagles beat Tanzania 2-1 in Fez

William Troost-Ekong, Super Eagles, Nigeria, Ahmed Musa, AFCON.
William Troost-Ekong retires from international football before AFCON 2025. Photo by Visionhaus.
Source: Getty Images

7. Ekong and Musa retire from international football

Two leaders of Nigerian football bowed out of the scene after years of service to the national team. As noted by London Evening Standard, William Troost-Ekong retired two weeks before AFCON 2025, and Ahmed Musa followed suit after the 28-man squad was announced. Besiktas midfielder Wilfred took over at AFCON 2025.

8. NFF under fire for alleged mismanagement

The Nigeria Football Federation has a case of mismanagement of funds relating to the $1.2 million FIFA Forward Programme, which the NFF debunked. The federation also had allegations of owed entitlements to late Christian Chukwu, Fatai Amoo and the national teams, including Super Falcons.

Nigerian footballers who died in 2025

Legit.ng previously named the Nigerian footballers who sadly passed away, including the 30-year-old Abubakar Lawal, who died under mysterious conditions in Uganda.

Legendary footballers who were part of the early successes of the Super Eagles, including late captain and coach Christian Chukwu and Peter Rufai, also passed away.

Source: Legit.ng

