AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Set to Face Mozambique in Round of 16 After Perfect Group Stage
- The Super Eagles of Nigeria have discovered their opponents for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16
- Nigeria finished Group C with a 100% record and booked a round of 16 tie against Group D's third placed team
- Nigerians are worried as the last time the team won all group games in 2021, they were eliminated in the round of 16
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have discovered their opponents for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 tie after the completion of the group stages.
Nigeria, which finished as Group C winners, will face the team which finished third in Group F, which is the Mambas of Mozambique.
Source: Legit.ng
