A Nigerian-American has pointed out an observation he made when he checked the Instagram page of Sandra Onyenucheya, Frank Edoho's ex-wife

Sandra, who is accused of having an affair with singer Chike, had made a series of allegations against her former husband as their failed marriage crisis got messier

Mixed reactions have trailed what the US-based man discovered on Sandra's Instagram handle, as people shared their thoughts on the estranged couple's marriage

Innocent Tino, a Nigerian-American, has called the attention of netizens to what he found out after checking Sandra Onyenucheya's Instagram page, as her failed marriage saga with ex-husband Frank Edoho gets messier.

According to Innocent, when he first checked Sandra's Instagram page some days ago, before her saga with Edoho went really viral, she had just 10k followers.

A US-based man reacts after Sandra Onyenucheya's Instagram followers massively went up. Photo Credit: Innocent Tino, Instagram/@vivabella_designs

Source: Facebook

However, she now has over 130k followers on her verified Instagram page. Innocent marvelled that she amassed around 120k followers in just two days.

Innocent, in a Facebook post on May 19, pointed out that she had not been getting views before fame, but now her posts are garnering massive views. Commenting on the increase in her followers, Innocent attributed it to netizens' love for sensational content. He wrote:

"Omo, this Frank Edoho ex wife social media account was just 10k followers the first day I went to her page to get those videos when the news wasn't trending. Now, she is close to 130k followers. She got about 120k followers in just 2 days. Guess what? She's been trying to advertise her business in her page all these while and no views ooo...but now, views yapa. People like follow sensational stuff. Na why only yeye things dey blow online. Interesting world."

Legit.ng checked Sandra's page at the time of this report, and its followership stood at 151k.

A US-based man observed that Sandra Onyenucheya's Instagram followers had increased to over 130k. Photo Credit: Innocent Tino

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

Sandra Onyenucheya: Man's observation elicits reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's observation below:

Mfon Sambo said:

"Now she go cash out and her business will get more visibility, make una dey wait to hear bad news una go wait tire, God is not from your village and that woman will keep growing and doing amazing right in your faces."

Ojong Victoria said:

"She should forget the noise and advertise her brand back to back. Shebi, everyone have rested from the 3some wahala. Everybody go dey alright las las! Even Alex's death no trend like this! Humans."

Obinna Onyekelu said:

"E fit be set up sef.

"Chike was paid.

"Make una dey there.

"Those who understand this social media know how to profit from it big time."

Chris Ifeanyi Godwin said:

"Is she not on Facebook? I want to follow her page and be getting first hand information about the marital crisis so that I can advise where necessary."

SomwildImagined said:

"And then Chike dropped the line 'Pity My Soul' and some thought he was pleading not knowing it was the name of a song he had with Symeca."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Sandra Onyenucheya had opened up about her failed marriage to Frank Edoho.

Frank Edoho's ex-wife leaks more 'evidence'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Sandra Onyenucheya, Frank Edoho's ex-wife, had released fun moments involving her former husband and a lady named Amaka Okeke.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Sandra accused her ex-husband of engaging in extramarital affairs with Dominic, Okeke, and one Adaeze Ugboaja during her marriage to him. Reacting to the allegations, Dominic and Okeke both denied any sexual or romantic involvement with Edoho.

She made the allegations while responding to separate allegations that she had an affair with singer Chike during her marriage to Mr Edoho. Despite Amaka Okeke’s public disclaimer, Sandra shared lovey-dovey moments between the businesswoman and the former host of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”, triggering reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng