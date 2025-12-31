Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika has sent a message to head coach Eric Chelle and his teammates after winning the MOTM against Uganda

The Club Brugge star scored a quick brace in five minutes as Nigeria defeated the Cranes 3-1 in their 2025 AFCON clash

The 24-year-old also spoke about his growing connection with Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze

Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika inspired Nigeria to a 3-1 victory over the Cranes of Uganda in their final Group C match of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco on Tuesday evening, December 30.

The Club Brugge star made his first start of the tournament following the withdrawal of Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi from the encounter.

Trabzonspor forward Paul Onuachu opened the scoring for Nigeria in the 28th minute, finishing off a fine assist from Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, per ESPN.

Onyedika then took center stage in the second half. In the 67th minute, he extended Nigeria’s lead after receiving a pass from Samuel Chukwueze. Five minutes later, the midfielder completed his brace, once again connecting with Chukwueze’s delivery inside the penalty area, per Al Jazeera.

Onyedika's brilliant performance earned him the Man of the Match award against the Cranes of Uganda in the last match of the group stage.

I know Chukwueze - Onyedika

Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika has explained that he shares a strong understanding with teammate Samuel Chukwueze.

In a viral post on X, the 24-year-old stated that he has worked hard for the opportunity to represent the Super Eagles. He said:

"I know Samuel Chukwueze very well, and I know whenever he dribbles, he looks for the first post and cuts back so I always make sure that I am in that position.

“I feel very happy and I can’t really explain how I feel at this moment. These are moments I’ve been working towards all my life, and I’m happy that things are starting to come under control.

It's just like every other player when you are not playing you have to look, keep focused , keep working and wait for you own opportunity and the rest is left up to the coach to decide who to play.

It is about waiting for the opportunity, and be ready for whatever comes because it involves performing and be ready whenever called by the coach."

Chelle expects more from us - Onyedkia

Raphael Onyedika has hailed the technical and tactical knowledge of Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle.

Onyedika said the result against Uganda is what the team worked on during their training exercises. He said:

"It feels good and also tough because we have the standard and demand from the players, training and game. It is amazing and coach Eric Chelle is a tough person, he expects a lot from the players and pushes everyone.

"The result is what we worked on in training for, and it is about a matter of seconds; you have to decide, and some times when you decide if it doesn't click you just have to be ready."

