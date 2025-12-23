The Confederation of African Football (CAF) named Semi Ajayi Man of the Match in Nigeria’s game against Tanzania

The Hull City defender scored the opening goal against the Taifa Stars on Tuesday night, December 23

However, Nigerian football fans have expressed displeasure over CAF’s choice for the award

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi was named Man of the Match following Nigeria’s 2-1 victory over Tanzania’s Taifa Stars on Tuesday night, December 23.

The Hull City defender was previously in the spotlight during the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff final, having missed a crucial penalty against DR Congo last November.

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi scores Nigeria's first goal against Tanzania during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

After missing out on a second consecutive World Cup, Nigeria turned their focus to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Super Eagles began their quest for a fourth AFCON title with Semi Ajayi opening the scoring in the 36th minute, connecting with an Alex Iwobi cross.

Five minutes into the second half, Charles M’Mombwa volleyed Tanzania’s equalizer after Nobatus Miroshi delivered a dangerous cross from the left flank, per Sofa Scores.

In the 52nd minute, the Taifa Stars’ excitement was short-lived as Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman restored Nigeria’s lead.

Tanzania failed to equalise with three minutes of regular time remaining as a Mohamed Hussein cross evaded Nwabali, but substitute Kelvin John failed to connect with the ball, per Yahoo Sports.

Nigerians disagree with CAF on MOTM

Nigerian football fans have questioned the decision to name Semi Ajayi Man of the Match despite his opening goal.

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi made two assists during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) match between Nigeria and Tanzania. Photo by: Abdel Majid BZIOUAT/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

One X user argued that Fulham star Alex Iwobi deserved the award for providing two assists and stabilizing the team, while another suggested that Iwobi’s current form could make him a contender for the next African Player of the Year.

@chrisoguguoo said:

"Did they watch the same match we did?

"Ndidi, Iwobi, Chukwueze, Bassey, all had better games than Ajayi."

@AgentZee10 wrote:

"Semi Ajayi had a great game, but I think Alex Iwobi should be taking home the Man of the Match."

@dami_mastermind added:

"Congrats Semi Ajayi. But Alex Iwobi or Bassey deserves it tho."

@PretteePee said:

"LOL they know Iwobi will be a top contender for the next African player of the year award and they clearly dont want that."

@Demola320 wrote:

"Iwobi, with two assists and great passes throughout the game, deserves to win it."

@pamelamodella added:

"Congratulations. Giving Iwobi wouldn't have been bad too.

"He deserves it too but we'll deserved semi Ajayi."

@Ugfavvv26 said:

"Omo IWOBI 💪💪🙌🙌🙌

"That guy was everywhere coupled with his assists?"

@Firemankingsley wrote:

"Iwobi deserved it but I also support Ajayi having it as a confidence boost. He and Bright Osayi need to overcome fright and play ball. You are Nigerian and Super Eagles players! Only a few would have that honour so play the game with that confidence."

Fulham acknowledges Nigeria's trio

Legit.ng earlier reported that Premier League giants Fulham FC have sent a heartwarming message to the trio of Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey and Samuel Chukwueze ahead of the 2025 AFCON.

In a viral post on X, the one-time UEFA Europa League runner-up wished the Super Eagles best of luck ahead of their clash against Tanzania.

Source: Legit.ng