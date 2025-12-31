The Confederation of African Football has awarded Samuel Chukwueze a special prize after his performance against Uganda

Chukwueze provided two assists for Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika to score his first goals at AFCON

Paul Onuachu scored the other goal and Rogers Mato better a brilliant one for the Cranes as Nigeria ran out 3-1 winners

CAF has rewarded Samuel Chukwueze with a special prize after the Super Eagles winger provided two assists during Nigeria’s 3-1 win over Uganda.

Nigeria wrapped up their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group C campaign with a win over Uganda at Complexe Sportif de Fes on December 30, 2025.

CAF rewards Samuel Chukwueze after his masterclass against Uganda. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by NFF, Paul Onuachu opened the scoring off Fisayo Dele-Bashiru's assist, and Raphael Onyedika scored a brace, both assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.

CAF rewards Samuel Chukwueze

As seen on CAF’s Instagram page, Chukwueze was awarded the prize for the move of the day for his dribble to skip past two Ugandan players to assist Onyedika’s second goal.

Chukwueze was in his dribbler and creator mode against Uganda, the second match in recent matches, providing two assists after Victor Osimhen scored off his crosses against Benin in October.

His two assists and dribbles were not all the AC Milan-owned winger did in the match; he ballooned a free kick into the sky, which gave Nigerians a good laugh.

Chukwueze had earlier trolled Calvin Bassey after the defender ballooned the ball after a solo run for Fulham despite having his national teammate for a passing option.

Fans urged Bassey, who played 45 minutes against Uganda, to come for Chukwueze after blasting his free kick high, similar to the defender’s ball.

The Italian-born defender did not let it slide and, as seen in a video on X, has been trolling Chukwueze in the dressing room, on the bus and even at the team's hotel.

Onyedika reacts to his brace

Man of the match Raphael Onyedika admits he was ready for his opportunity and knew he had to grab it whenever coach Eric Chelle called on him.

“When you’re not playing, you have to stay focused, keep working hard and wait for your opportunity. It’s about being ready when that opportunity comes, performing whenever the coach calls on you, because in the end it’s the coach who decides who plays,” he told CAF Online.

Raphael Onyedika applauds Samuel Chukwueze for assisting his Super Eagles goals. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Onyedika has scored three goals for the Super Eagles, all assisted by Chukwueze and the Club Brugge star said he has to buy his compatriot a gift.

“I need to buy Samuel Chukwueze a gift, all my three Super Eagles goals came from his assists,” he told Ademola Victor TV.

His first goal for the Super Eagles came in the 2-1 loss to Benin in the group stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in June 2024.

Onyedika explains his goals

Legit.ng reported that Raphael Onyedika explains his goals, admitting that they came from his knowledge of Samuel Chukwueze’s playing style.

Onyedika claimed that he is aware the winger loves delivering cutbacks into that box, and he had to be in a good position to get two goals.

