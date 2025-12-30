The Super Eagles of Nigeria wrapped up their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Group C campaign with a win

Paul Onuachu opened the scoring, and Raphael Onyedika netted a brace to dispatch the Cranes of Uganda 3-1

Eric Chelle has shared his thoughts after Nigeria picked up nine maximum points to finish top of Group X

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has shared his thoughts about his team's performance after beating the Cranes of Uganda 3-1 at Complexe Sportif de Fes.

Nigeria wrapped up the group stage of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a win over Uganda, to finish top of Group C with nine maximum points.

Eric Chelle speaks after Nigeria beat Uganda 3-1. Photo by Issam Zerrok/Hans Lucas/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Chelle rotated his squad, making eight changes to the team that beat Tunisia, with Victor Osimhen, Calvin Bassey and Bruno Onyemaechi the only players who retained their spots.

Paul Onuachu scored the opening goal in the first half, sliding home Fisayo Dele-Bashiru's cross, having missed a clear-cut chance from Osimhen seconds earlier.

Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika proved he deserves more playing time with two well-taken goals in five second-half minutes, both assisted by Samuel Chukwueze.

The Carthage Eagles of Tunisia played a 1-1 draw against the Taifa Stars of Tanzania at Complexe Sportif Prince Abdellah in Rabat in the other group game, as both teams advanced to the next round.

According to the NFF, Nigeria will face the team that finishes third in Group F, which could be one of Ivory Coast, Cameroon or Mozambique.

Chelle reacts after Nigeria's win

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle admits that he was happy with his team’s performance, and he and his crew are focused on the next match.

“I am very happy about that [winning all three group stage matches], but I have to stay calm, focused on the next game, I have to analyse this game,” he told Football Fans Tribe.

“I have to put the players under pressure because they have to make some great training sessions to prepare for the next game, so I want to stay focused and humble.”

The manager delivered bad news about debutant Ryan Alebiosu, whom he claimed has a deep cut on his leg and is a doubt for the rest of the tournament. Cyriel Dessers is also said to have a thigh problem that requires a scan.

Raphael Onyedika reacts after scoring two goals for Nigeria against Uganda. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Man of the match, Onyedika, expressed gratitude that he had an opportunity and grabbed it. He admitted that it is tough working with Chelle because of his standards.

“I feel very happy, and I can’t really explain how I feel at this moment. These are moments I’ve been working towards all my life, and I’m happy that things are starting to come under control,” he told CAF Online.

“It feels good, but it’s also tough because of the standards and demands we set in training and in games. Eric Chelle expects a lot from the players, and we push everyone. It’s amazing.”

