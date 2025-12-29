Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has confirmed that the team has three injury concerns ahead of facing Uganda

Nigeria will wrap up its 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage campaign against the Cranes of Uganda in Fez

Chelle is expected to heavily rotate his squad with the Super Eagles already guaranteed a spot in the knockout stages

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has confirmed that he has three injury worries and other minor knocks ahead of facing Uganda on Tuesday.

Nigeria will take on the Cranes of Uganda in the final Group C game of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, with qualification to the next round already secured.

Eric Chelle confirms three Super Eagles stars are injury doubts against Uganda. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto.

Nigeria sits top of the group with six points after beating the Taifa Stars of Tanzania in the first game and the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in the second match.

As noted by NFF, Nigeria needs at least a point against the East African country to finish as Group C winners, and regardless, Chelle is expected to rotate his squad.

Tanzania and Tunisia will face off simultaneously in Rabat for a chance to reach the knockout stage, and for the North Africans, they could still top the group.

Chelle confirms injury concerns

Eric Chelle, speaking during his pre-match conference on Monday, confirmed that three players are injury concerns, while others took knocks against Tunisia.

“There are no serious injuries, only small pains (Stanley Nwabali, Victor Osimhen, and Frank Onyeka. Some players have issues with their knee or ankle, but they want to play. We will see after the last training session,” he said as quoted by Soccernet.

Ademola Lookman had a knock against Tunisia, but admitted that he is fine, while Onyeka also confirmed his readiness, explaining why he is called the tank.

Fans spotted the physios tapping Osimhen’s thighs during the game, while Nwabali looked uncomfortable after slipping for Montassar Talbi’s goal.

Victor Osimhen risks missing Nigeria vs Uganda due to injury. Photo by Fareed Kotb.

Fans blamed Nigeria's late struggles against Tunisia on Chelle taking out Onyeka, and the manager has defended his decision, yet again admitting that he made decisions that did not end well.

“When I make substitutions, I analyse what is happening in the game. Sometimes the choice works very well, sometimes it doesn’t. That is football. The reality is that we won. The reality is that we scored goals. That is also important,” he added.

Fans have urged Chelle to hand minutes to fringe players and newbies against Uganda, particularly Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, Ryan Alebiosu, Raphael Onyedika and Tochukwu Nnadi.

Chelle was quizzed during his press conference, particularly about Onyedika, but the manager remains tight-lipped on whether the Belgium-based midfielder will feature in the match.

