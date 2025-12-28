Stanley Nwabali has admitted he played through injuries before and during AFCON 2025

The 28-year-old goalkeeper’s mistakes against Tunisia have intensified calls for him to be benched

Nwabali could be benched for Nigeria’s final group game against the Red Devils

Nigeria’s preparations for the next match at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations have suffered a worrying setback following revelations that first-choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali has been battling injuries throughout the tournament.

The Super Eagles' goalie has now admitted that fitness issues affected him in the buildup to AFCON 2025, raising fresh concerns about Nigeria’s goalkeeping situation as the competition intensifies.

Stanley Nwabali concedes two goals from the only two shots he faced in the AFCON clash vs Tunisia. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziquat

Source: Getty Images

Concerns over Nwabali’s fitness first emerged before the tournament kicked off when his coach at South African club Chippa United revealed that the goalkeeper was managing multiple injuries.

Despite the warning signs, the 29-year-old was still named in Nigeria’s final AFCON squad days later.

That decision initially raised eyebrows among fans, but Nwabali appeared to put fears to rest when he featured in a pre-tournament friendly against Egypt.

The goalkeeper also impressed in Nigeria’s AFCON opener against Tanzania, producing a largely assured display despite conceding once.

However, cracks began to show in the Super Eagles’ dramatic clash against Tunisia.

According to GOAL, Nwabali conceded twice from the only two shots on target he faced, drawing criticism from pundits.

His vulnerability was most evident in Tunisia’s first goal, where a costly slip denied him the chance to make what should have been a routine save.

Nwabali gives excuse for poor performance

After the Tunisia match, Nwabali finally addressed the growing speculation surrounding his form and fitness.

Speaking candidly to Ademola Victor TV, the goalkeeper confirmed that he had indeed been playing through injuries, while praising the Super Eagles’ medical team for helping him remain match-fit.

“I was injured but with the help of team doctors and physios I'm able to stand on the pitch and play,” Nwabali said.

“It's quite tough for me because it's not something you come out to say. But most times whatever thing we see online is true. I'm always strong man, I try to just represent my country.”

Calls for Nwabali to be benched

Nwabali’s injury problems present a significant dilemma for Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle.

Some Nigerians are calling for Stanley Nwabali to be benched for the final group game against Uganda. Photo by Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

If the goalkeeper’s fitness issues are contributing to his errors, Chelle may be forced to consider benching Nigeria’s number one to protect both the player and the team.

Since the beginning of the year, Nwabali’s performances for the Super Eagles have come under increasing scrutiny, with a section of fans labelling him rash and careless.

The criticism intensified after the Tunisia game, particularly for his role in conceding the opening goal.

Unfortunately for the Chippa United goalkeeper, performances like the one against Tunisia have only strengthened calls for him to be dropped.

