The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reassured Ekiti voters that their voices will be heard in the June 20, 2026 governorship election

INEC Chairman, Prof. Josh Amupitan, formally presented the Register of Voters to political parties, describing it as the foundation of credible elections

He emphasised that vote buying remains a criminal offence and urged political parties to mobilise voters peacefully and responsibly

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Josh Amupitan, has reassured residents of Ekiti State that their votes will count in the upcoming governorship election scheduled for June 20, 2026.

Prof. Amupitan gave the assurance during a readiness assessment visit to Ekiti State, where he formally presented the Register of Voters to political parties.

INEC Chairman Amupitan assures Ekiti voters their votes count in the 2026 governorship election. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria/x

Source: Twitter

He described the occasion as “very unique and important” for the Commission, noting that it was a rare privilege for Ekiti to host the INEC Chairman alongside almost all National Commissioners.

“The Electoral Act requires that 30 days before the election, the register of voters must be published and presented to political parties,” he explained.

Voter register as foundation of credible elections

Highlighting the importance of the voters register, Prof. Amupitan said:

“The voters register is the foundation upon which free, fair and credible elections are built.” He stressed that its accuracy and integrity were critical to ensuring that every eligible voter’s voice was heard.

He revealed that the register was compiled after “rigorous data collection, total verification and diligent cleaning exercises.” According to him, the number of registered voters in Ekiti State rose significantly from about 900,000 to 1,059,360 following the Continuous Voter Registration exercise.

Campaigns and election timetable

The INEC Chairman disclosed that out of nine major activities in the election timetable released last year, seven had already been completed. Campaigns are expected to officially end on June 18, 2026.

He emphasised that conducting free, credible and transparent elections was a shared responsibility, urging political parties to mobilise voters to participate fully. “I want to assure you that your vote will count,” he reiterated, citing previous elections where results were transmitted promptly through the Result Viewing Portal.

Warning against vote buying

Prof. Amupitan raised concerns about vote buying and vote trading, describing them as major threats to Nigeria’s electoral process.

“This is a criminal offence under the Electoral Act,” he warned, calling on agencies such as the EFCC, ICPC and the Police to arrest and prosecute offenders.

REC urges peaceful conduct

In his welcome address, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Ekiti, Dr. Bunmi Omoseyindemi, appealed to political parties, candidates and supporters to conduct themselves peacefully and responsibly.

He noted that the success of the election depended on collective compliance with the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines.

“Today publication and presentation of the register of voters to political parties is another major milestone in the electoral process. This reflects the commission’s commitment to transparency, accountability and fairness,” he said.

INEC highlights free and fair elections as campaigns end ahead of the June 20 Ekiti poll. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria/x

Source: Facebook

Amupitan: What God told me

Legit.ng earlier reported that Prof. Joash Amupitan, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has revealed that he only accepted the role after receiving what he described as “a clear divine conviction that God would strengthen and help him in office.”

Speaking in Abuja at an appreciation service organised by the Nigerian Baptist Convention for outgoing president Israel Akanji and his wife, Victoria, Amupitan explained that without spiritual assurance, he would have declined the appointment.

Source: Legit.ng