The Super Eagles of Nigeria will end their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations group stage on Tuesday, December 30

Nigeria will take on the Cranes of Uganda in Fez in the final game for a chance to secure the top spot in Group C

The match will be televised on multiple TV stations globally and livestream platforms on mobile and other devices

The Super Eagles’ final Group C match at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations against the Cranes of Uganda will be televised across multiple platforms globally.

Nigeria is through to the round of 16 after beating the Taifa Stars of Tanzania 2-1 and the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia 3-2 in the first two matches.

Eric Chelle leads Super Eagles' training ahead of Uganda clash. Photo from @ngsupereagles.

Source: Twitter

However, their final match against Uganda will not be a formality as the Eagles need at least a point to finish at the top of Group C and stay in Fez for the round of 16.

Tunisia and Tanzania will be battling for a chance to progress to the next round simultaneously at the Complexe Sportif Prince Abdellah in Rabat.

Uganda vs Nigeria team news

Nigeria had a few injury concerns during their spirited 3-2 win over Tunisia, including goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, who is still managing his injury.

The goalkeeper admitted that he feels pain, and it has been quite difficult for him amid criticism from Nigerians over his recent performances.

Victor Osimhen and Frank Onyeka also had issues against Tunisia and could be tested even though they participated in the full team training.

Ademola Lookman was another player with a minor issue against the Carthage Eagles, but has declared himself fit during the post-match conference.

According to London Evening Standard, this could prompt Super Eagles boss Eric Chelle to heavily rotate his squad for the match against the Cranes.

Uganda is at full strength with no injured players, and the NFF noted that Paul Put will name a strong squad as the only way to reach the next round is to beat Nigeria.

Ugandan striker of Nigerian descent, Uche Ikpeazu, could be handed a start after coming off the bench to score the equaliser against rivals Tanzania.

The 6 ft 3 in 30-year-old forward confirms that he is emotionally attached to Uganda and will do his best to ensure they defeat Nigeria.

Ugandan players train ahead of facing Nigeria at AFCON 2024. Photo from @UgandaCranes.

Source: Twitter

Head coach Paul Put admits that it's going to be a difficult match for Tanzania, but he will stick with the principle that it is a possibility.

“It’s going to be hard, it’s going to be difficult, but in football, everything is possible. We want to stick with the mentality that everyone is beatable and see what will happen,” he said.

Where to watch Uganda vs Nigeria

The match will be available to the Nigerian audience on SuperSport channels 252 and 254 on DStv, as well as their streaming platforms on mobile devices.

Other channels across Africa include SABC 2 for South African audiences and Canal+ Afrique for francophone countries.

Players who could start for Nigeria

Legit.ng named five fringe players who could earn starts for Nigeria during their final AFCON 2025 group stage match against Uganda.

Chelle is expected to make changes to his squad with Nigeria already through to the next round, and to give rest to key players ahead of the knockout stage.

Source: Legit.ng