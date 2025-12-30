Four Super Eagles stars will miss AFCON 2015 Round of 16 if they pick up yellow cards against Uganda

Nigeria will wrap up its Group C campaign against the Cranes, having already reached the next stage

Eric Chelle is expected to rotate his squad to refresh his key players and guard against suspension risks

Four key Super Eagles stars face the risk of missing the AFCON 2025 round of 16 due to suspension if they receive yellow cards against the Cranes Uganda.

Nigeria progressed to the knockout stages after two matches following their 3-2 win over Tunisia, and will secure top spot in Group C if they pick up at least a point against Uganda.

Victor Osimhen faces a risk of suspension if he gets booked against Uganda. Photo from @ngsupereagles.

Eric Chelle, even though he remains tight-lipped over his squad selection, is expected to rotate his squad to protect his key players from injuries and suspension risks.

Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman, Stanley Nwabali and Frank Onyeka all had issues against Tunisia and could sit out against or start from the bench and enter if need be.

As noted by London Evening Standard, beyond the injury risks, Chelle also needs to worry about the possible suspension of four players against Uganda.

Video of Super Eagles training before facing Uganda below.

Legit.ng looks at four Super Eagles stars who could miss the round of 16 due to suspension.

Super Eagles stars at risk of suspension

1. Victor Osimhen

No Nigerian wishes for Victor Osimhen to miss any important game due to injury or suspension, as it has been proven in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier that the team plays better with him on the pitch.

The Galatasaray forward picked up an unnecessary yellow card during his celebration after pointing towards Tunisia head coach Sami Trabelsi, who claimed Osimhen disrespected him.

2. Ademola Lookman

Lookman steps up on the biggest stage for Nigeria. The Atalanta forward was one of Nigeria's best players at AFCON 2023 in his debut campaign in the tournament and has picked up in the 2025 edition.

The 2024 African Footballer of the Year, who has four goal contributions already at this tournament, received a booking against Tunisia, four minutes after scoring the winner and must avoid another yellow card against Uganda.

3. Stanley Nwabali

The goalkeeper has come under criticism from Nigerians over his performances recently, which have directly cost the team goals against Tanzania and Tunisia.

Stanley Nwabali risks round of 16 suspension if he is booked against Uganda. Photo from @ngsupereagles.

As noted by NFF, he left his goal unguarded to clamour for an offside call for Tanzania’s goal and slipped for Tunisia’s first goal. However, he remains Nigeria's best hands and will miss the round of 16 if he receives a yellow card against Uganda after he was booked for time-wasting against Tunisia.

4. Semi Ajayi

Ajayi has stepped up in the absence of the injured Benjamin Fredrick and retired William Troost-Ekong. He scored Nigeria's first goal against Tanzania. He risks suspension if he picks up a yellow card against Uganda, having gotten one against the Carthage Eagles.

