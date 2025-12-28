CAF has rewarded Victor Osimhen after his stunning header against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia

Osimhen's superb header just before half-time ended a run of seven games without a goal at AFCON

Goals from the Galatasaray striker, Wilfred Ndidi, and Ademola Lookman helped the Super Eagles book a place in the round of 16 after a 3-2 win against Tunisia

CAF has rewarded Victor Osimhen with a special honour after his stunning header against Tunisia on Saturday, December 27, as Nigeria booked a place in the round of 16 at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Victor Osimhen rose highest in the 44th minute to nod home a superb cross from Ademola Lookman to give Nigeria the lead.

CAF rewards Osimhen after goal against Tunisia

As seen on CAF's Instagram page, Victor Osimhen's goal against Tunisia has been named the best goal of match-day six at AFCON 2025.

Osimhen's goal stood out among all other goals in match-day six, which produced ten goals.

Aside from CAF's recognition, the goal also marked a significant personal milestone for Osimhen. The Galatasaray striker finally ended his long AFCON goal drought emphatically.

The goal marked the end of a seven-game run without a goal for Osimhen at the Africa Cup of Nations. At the last AFCON edition, Victor Osimhen only managed to score one goal.

His solitary strike came in the 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea in the Super Eagles' opening game at AFCON 2023. Osimhen is now hoping to have a better outing at AFCON 2025.

His goal against Tunisia takes his tally to 32 goals for the Super Eagles as he closes in on Rashidi Yekini's record as Nigeria's all-time top goal scorer, Daily Post reports.

Breakdown of Osimhen’s 32 goals for Nigeria

Victor Osimhen’s goal-scoring form has been nothing short of incredible. His tally of 32 goals showcases his consistency for Nigeria.

He is now just five goals shy of Rashidi Yekini’s all-time Nigerian record. Yekini’s record has stood unbeaten since the early 1990s, and Osimhen is edging closer to breaking the record with his current trajectory.

Below is a breakdown of Osimhen's goals for the Super Eagles:

Ukraine - 1

Lesotho - 3

Sierra Leone - 4

Cape Verde - 2

Central African Republic - 1

Liberia - 1

Sao Tome - 7

Equatorial Guinea - 1

Benin - 5

Rwanda - 3

Zimbabwe - 1

Gabon - 2

Tunisia - 1

Following their 3-2 win against Tunisia, the Super Eagles of Nigeria became only the second nation to qualify for the next round of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 after Egypt.

Nigeria will close its AFCON 2025 group stage campaign against Uganda on Tuesday, December 30.

